A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
28 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 11-13
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 28 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
New golf cart dealership in Trussville announces grand opening, chance to win 2022 cart
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville has announced that the grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attend and stay for the entire grand opening will have a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon I40 Golf Cart. Icon Trussville will also provide […]
wbrc.com
Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham
Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
“Little Talladega” is the Ultimate Family Airbnb Playground
Wait until you lay your eyes on this SUPER EXCLUSIVE Airbnb. The “Little Talladega” is the ultimate family playground. This Airbnb is named perfectly named “Little Talladega.” Just look at the racing vibes you get from this total view of the property picture. It is filled...
hooversun.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Bluff Park Thursday
The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are scheduled to make a public appearance in Hoover on Thursday, Nov. 10, ahead of their participation in the National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham on Friday, Nov. 11. The horses and their famous beer wagon are supposed to be at the Piggly Wiggly in Bluff...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College
Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
Bham Now
Uptown Jazz Lounge now open in Birmingham [Photos]
Earlier this year Bham Now announced that Uptown Jazz—a new jazz club formed by four Birmingham entrepreneurs—would be opening soon in The Magic City. Now, we’re thrilled to announce that Uptown Jazz is officially open! Keep reading for more information. Meet Uptown Jazz 🎷. Uptown Jazz is...
apr.org
Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival
Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
Bham Now
An inside look at The House of Found Objects, a NEW bar opening Nov. 16
The House of Found Objects, a new bar in Birmingham founded by experienced local entrepreneur Feizal Valli, will be opening to the public on Wednesday, November 16th at 4PM. Keep reading for an inside tour to learn what to expect. The idea for The House of Found Objects. The idea...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
Bham Now
The Native American Heritage Festival is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 19—3 reasons you need to be there
Celebrate the rich Indigenous cultural history of Alabama with the Native American Heritage Festival on November 19. Read on to learn about the free, family-oriented festival featuring traditional Indigenous cuisine, storytelling, art-making activities, a petting zoo and more to immerse yourself into our region’s vibrant Native American culture. All...
Bonnie Raitt brings the blues to Birmingham, shouts out local advocacy group on stage
On Wednesday night, a day after the 10-time Grammy winner turned 73, Bonnie Raitt brought the blues to the Magic City. And she brought a lot more, too.
Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1
Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
Bham Now
Meet the family behind Smith’s Variety—a Crestline favorite since 1950
A quaint store brimming with toys, candy, party goods and everything in between is nestled in Crestline Village. The sign’s red and white letters may be shiny and new, but Smith’s Variety has been part of this community since 1950. Read on to learn how this one family has continued its legacy.
Christmas at the Caboose comes to Irondale
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce has announced the date for its annual Christmas at the Caboose. The event will be held on 20th Street near City Hall on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, vendors, kids’ activities, a visit from […]
Birmingham’s 75th Veterans Day Parade coming Friday: Route, schedule, what to know
The nation’s oldest Veterans Day parade is gearing up for its 75th year in downtown Birmingham with both a return to its roots and a new attraction. “Each year, we want to remember and honor our nation’s Veterans who have given so much of their lives — and some even life itself — and this year, we get to show our gratitude on a bigger scale,” said Mark Ryan, president of the National Veterans Day Foundation.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Birmingham, Alabama to Grand Canyon
Get ready for an epic road trip from Birmingham, Alabama all the way to one of the country's most popular natural wonders, the Grand Canyon. Along the way, you'll visit multiple states and enjoy plenty of awesome scenery, rich heritage, and vibrant towns. The 1,700-mile road trip from Birmingham, Alabama...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
