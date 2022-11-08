Read full article on original website
republic-online.com
Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State
MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
Shawnee Mission West has two D1 signees on National Signing Day
Lots of players around the country signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports this week including two at Shawnee Mission West.
Photos: Smithville tops Kearney for Class 4 District 8 championship
The reigning Missouri Class 4 champions are one step closer to heading back to Columbia. The Smithville Warriors dominated Kearney 49-13 on Friday night in the Class 4 District 8 championship game to capture their third straight district title and fourth in five seasons. The No. 10 team ...
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Nov. 11
There are only a few weeks left of high school football, and the playoffs are in full swing. Get Missouri and Kansas scores and highlights.
republic-online.com
Granny basketball exhibition benefits Agape Food Pantry
LOUISBURG – There was a lot going on during the Granny Basketball Game, benefiting the Louisburg Agape Food Pantry. The Louisburg Tonics, 50-years-old and older granny basketball team, took on the Louisburg High School girls basketball team and some local celebrities for an afternoon of fun and fund-raising Sunday, Nov. 6.
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Kansas Jayhawks are 1-6 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Kansas and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Jayhawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
republic-online.com
Kansas National Guard veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
Gleb Gluhovsky, a colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, arrived in 1991 in Kansas City as a teenage refugee from the Soviet Union. He has been deployed five times since 2007, including a mission in western Kansas to keep meatpacking plants open during the pandemic. (Submitted)
KCK Catholic school closes after spike in sick staff, students
Kansas City, Kansas' Christ the King Catholic School will be closed through Friday to allow crews to clean after spike in flu and RSV cases.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KMBC.com
Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
republic-online.com
Wanda Jo Dees Nevius
Wanda Jo Dees Nevius passed away on November 9, 2022, after a two-week stay at Olathe Medical Center. A special thank you to Dr. Feehan who took care of her for many decades. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
