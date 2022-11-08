ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republic-online.com

Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State

MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
MANHATTAN, KS
republic-online.com

Granny basketball exhibition benefits Agape Food Pantry

LOUISBURG – There was a lot going on during the Granny Basketball Game, benefiting the Louisburg Agape Food Pantry. The Louisburg Tonics, 50-years-old and older granny basketball team, took on the Louisburg High School girls basketball team and some local celebrities for an afternoon of fun and fund-raising Sunday, Nov. 6.
LOUISBURG, KS
CBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Kansas Jayhawks are 1-6 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Kansas and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Jayhawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.
LUBBOCK, TX
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe native, girlfriend killed while riding bicycles in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe native is being remembered as an inspiring, charismatic person after a suspected drunk driver killed him and his girlfriend while the couple was riding bicycles in Las Vegas. Antonio Zabala, 36, had moved to Las Vegas four months ago to work as the...
OLATHE, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Wanda Jo Dees Nevius

Wanda Jo Dees Nevius passed away on November 9, 2022, after a two-week stay at Olathe Medical Center. A special thank you to Dr. Feehan who took care of her for many decades. There will be a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Tommy Weddle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy