The Kansas Jayhawks are 1-6 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Kansas and Texas Tech will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Jayhawks should still be riding high after a big victory, while Texas Tech will be looking to right the ship.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO