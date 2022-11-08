ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
The Hill

US sends armored vehicles to help Haiti fight ‘criminal actors’

The U.S. and Canada have sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government called for foreign help in defending against gangs threatening to oust acting prime minister Ariel Henry. Henry’s government faces a mounting political and security crisis after the prime minister last month announced an end to fuel subsidies,...
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
NBC News

With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo

The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
CBS News

Haitian political leader Eric Jean Baptiste fatally shot

Eric Jean Baptiste, a former presidential candidate and leader of a political party in Haiti, has been killed in a shooting, a party official said Saturday. The killing stunned many in a nation already in crisis. Baptiste was killed Friday in the community of Laboule in the capital of Port-au-Prince...
France 24

In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison

In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
The Independent

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
Ingram Atkinson

The disturbing history of the Catholic Church

Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.

