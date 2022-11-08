Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
A day in the life of Haitians in the capital city of Port-au-Prince
Haiti is in free fall. Gangs menace the country's port and its people. Cholera is spreading. And there are weekly protests calling for the resignation of the country's leader. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and joins us now. Hi, Eyder. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: Eyder,...
US sends armored vehicles to help Haiti fight ‘criminal actors’
The U.S. and Canada have sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government called for foreign help in defending against gangs threatening to oust acting prime minister Ariel Henry. Henry’s government faces a mounting political and security crisis after the prime minister last month announced an end to fuel subsidies,...
What kind of humans ship off to collapsing Haiti a frail 9-month-old born in the USA? | Opinion
Baby Ector faces almost certain death in a country that would be crumbling around him, columnist Fabiola Santiago
Guatemalan president bashes Biden for turning down solution to border crisis
The president of Guatemala has accused the Biden administration of declining his country's solution to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the chaos in his Central American country, according to a new report.
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a retired project manager from Florida, was arrested for making 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son says.
2 Cartels Tell Mexico They’ll Agree to Ceasefire—If They’re Allowed to Go Legit
A Mexican politician says he’s acting as a middleman between drug cartels and the government in an unprecedented attempt to strike a peace deal amid a spike of violence related to the drug business. Reaching a peace deal between the Mexican government and drug cartels could be Mexico’s only...
With a possible surge of Haitian migrants ahead, the Biden admin is weighing holding them in a third country or at Guantánamo
The Biden administration is weighing options to respond to what could soon be a mass exodus of migrants from Haiti, including temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, according to two U.S. officials and an internal planning document reviewed by NBC News.
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
Haitian political leader Eric Jean Baptiste fatally shot
Eric Jean Baptiste, a former presidential candidate and leader of a political party in Haiti, has been killed in a shooting, a party official said Saturday. The killing stunned many in a nation already in crisis. Baptiste was killed Friday in the community of Laboule in the capital of Port-au-Prince...
Violent gangs in Haiti could pose similar threat to US as MS-13, Sen. Cassidy says: 'Might be a rhythm there'
Haiti's humanitarian crisis could lead to worsening border problems for the United States as migrants flee the island nation, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R, La., said.
In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison
In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
South Florida Republicans Demand Answers on Why Biden Administration is Changing Cuba Policy
This week, three Republicans representing South Florida in the U.S. House–U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar–sent a letter to the Biden administration expressing concerns, and requesting answers to a series of questions regarding the administration’s seeming shift in U.S. policy toward the regime in Cuba.
US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’
The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad
A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
The disturbing history of the Catholic Church
Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
