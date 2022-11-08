ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Beat the winter blues with vibration therapy

SALT LAKE, UT – Lots of people suffer from seasonal depression and we are giving a way to combat the winter blues with vibrational medicine. Jhill Seraphine has come to tell us about Vibes of Light. It’s a place to schedule therapy sessions like sound healing, energy work/reiki, and light therapy. Our bodies are made of vibrations, therefore it’s easy to shift your mood using vibrational tools. This is exactly what they are doing. They are improving people’s moods and helping with mental health which is perfect especially since so many people have seasonal depressional right now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Innovations in Aortic Heart Care and Treatment at Intermountain Healthcare

Salt Lake City (ABC4 UTAH) — Aortic valve disease is a type of heart valve disease. In aortic valve disease, the valve between the lower left heart chamber (left ventricle) and the main artery to the body (aorta) don’t work properly. The aortic valve helps keep blood flowing...
ABC 4

Cuddle up in a new blanket for a great price

SALT LAKE, UT – Snuggle up with these blankets this winter season. Brian Severson, owner of Blankets By Brian, is here to show us his super soft blankets. One of the great things about these blankets is that they come in all sizes so there is something for everyone. They have large blankets for adults, medium blankets for kids, blankets for babies, but lastly, they have sensory blankets. These blankets have different sensory features and are a great grounding tool for people with autism, panic attacks, ADHD, and ADD.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Why Gen Z is embracing the smooth sounds of jazz

On Good Things Utah this morning – Brianne tells us all about the show in Salt Lake City last night that featured big names like Idina Menzel AND her ten year old daughter Stella who danced to celebrate Primary Children’s Hospital and all they do for children in our community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy