cbs17
Victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, 2 people wanted for questioning: sheriff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people are wanted for questioning about a homicide that occurred in Fayetteville on Saturday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn on the...
cbs17
1 dead in late-night shooting at Fayetteville motel, suspect unknown, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say a man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville motel late Saturday night. At about 11:10 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Carolina Motor Inn on the 2500 block of Gillespie St. in Fayetteville. Deputies learned that a...
cbs17
3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
Sheriff: 2 former NC Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate
Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, were both charged with the misdemeanor offense of failure to discharge duties, the sheriff's office said.
U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, sheriff’s office says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
wpde.com
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
columbuscountynews.com
Bones Found in Abandoned Home
A runaway dog made a gruesome discovery in Fair Bluff Wednesday. Fair Bluff Police Chief Chris Chafin said a woman was walking her dog on Steel Street when the dog slipped its leash and ran away. The dog entered an abandoned home, Chafin said, and when the woman went inside to catch the errant animal, she found skeletal remains.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
Sheriff’s office employees resign after allegedly giving false information in warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned earlier this year after allegedly giving false information in warrants, according to documents obtained by News13. Sgt. William McMeins Jr allegedly presented a search warrant containing several misleading and incorrect statements in the affidavit, according to the documents. He resigned May 20 […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Police recover stolen vehicle, 2 arrested in investigation
The Aberdeen Police Department said in a press release on Thursday two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. Two other suspects have been identified but are not in custody. The crime took place on Oct. 24 in the area of W. Saunders Blvd. and Churchill Downs Drive.
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.
Man jailed, woman hospitalized after fight that neighbors say ended with both going off blacony
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after throwing his girlfriend from a third-floor balcony at Stewarts Creek Condos, Fayetteville police said. Roland Purdy, who lives in the apartment below Thurman Brewer and Diana Rollins, called 911 around 1 a.m. after hearing a...
wpde.com
4 years later, still no trial in abduction, killing of Lumberton teen
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Four years later, there is still no trial date set for the man accused of abducting and killing 13-year-old Hania Noeila Aguilar on Nov. 5, 2018, in Lumberton. Aguilar was abducted from outside her family’s home back off of Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. She was...
WMBF
Police release surveillance pictures in Florence Waffle House shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted for questioning after a shooting at a Waffle House. The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 at the Waffle House along Pamplico Highway. Investigators said there was a verbal and...
cbs17
Man dies at hospital after Fayetteville shooting, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died at the hospital following a shooting in Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday night. Deputies responded to Lawndale Street just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday and found an adult male that had been shot. The sheriff’s office identified the...
WRAL
Police: Man threw girlfriend from third floor balcony before jumping off himself
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after throwing his girlfriend from a third-floor balcony at Stewarts Creek Condos, Fayetteville police said. Roland Purdy, who lives in the apartment below Thurman Brewer and Diana Rollins, called 911 around 1 a.m. after hearing a...
Officer’s seemingly grisly discovery of body in Lumberton turns out to be a life-sized mannequin, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — What appeared to be the grisly discovery of a decomposed body by a Lumberton police officer Tuesday morning turned out to be nothing more than a life-sized mannequin, police said. The officer was patrolling at about 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Street and found what looked like […]
Woman thrown from 3rd-floor balcony, man arrested, North Carolina police say
A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.
