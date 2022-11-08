ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs17

3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, sheriff’s office says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
MCCOLL, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Bones Found in Abandoned Home

A runaway dog made a gruesome discovery in Fair Bluff Wednesday. Fair Bluff Police Chief Chris Chafin said a woman was walking her dog on Steel Street when the dog slipped its leash and ran away. The dog entered an abandoned home, Chafin said, and when the woman went inside to catch the errant animal, she found skeletal remains.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
FOX8 News

Sheriff’s office employees resign after allegedly giving false information in warrants

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned earlier this year after allegedly giving false information in warrants, according to documents obtained by News13. Sgt. William McMeins Jr allegedly presented a search warrant containing several misleading and incorrect statements in the affidavit, according to the documents. He resigned May 20 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police recover stolen vehicle, 2 arrested in investigation

The Aberdeen Police Department said in a press release on Thursday two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. Two other suspects have been identified but are not in custody. The crime took place on Oct. 24 in the area of W. Saunders Blvd. and Churchill Downs Drive.
ABERDEEN, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

Police release surveillance pictures in Florence Waffle House shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted for questioning after a shooting at a Waffle House. The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 at the Waffle House along Pamplico Highway. Investigators said there was a verbal and...
FLORENCE, SC

