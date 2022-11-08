Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cubs to aggressively pursue two notable names
Tomorrow, the Chicago Cubs can officially agree to terms with free agents, as the MLB free agency period opens up. After finishing the 2022 regular season well, the Cubs go into their offseason with hope to carry on the momentum into next season, especially if they are able to add some notable talent.
Wittenmyer: A trading-places deal Cubs, Sox can't refuse
LAS VEGAS — After getting peppered with questions the other day at the GM meetings about several Cubs and ex-Cubs who might make nice offseason targets for his club, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn seemed almost perplexed when the questions subsided. “Wanna talk about the Cease and Eloy...
Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday
Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer
As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has until Tuesday to do so. Contreras is one of 14 players across MLB to receive a qualifying offer — a...
Cubs make flurry of roster moves as 40-man deadline looms
The Cubs' 40-man roster stands at 36 after they made a flurry of moves on Thursday. — Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega and Ethan Roberts have been activated off the 60-day injured list. — David Bote, Steven Brault, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza and Franmil Reyes cleared waivers...
Chicago Cubs eyeing extremely active offseason
The Chicago Cubs are still refusing to admit they entered a rebuilding process. They are just reloading, even if it is going to take some time and there are a lot of holes to fill on the roster. Two specific areas of need are in the middle of the infield...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Yardbarker
Cubs' Prospects Injury Updates: Canario, Davis, and More
At GM Meetings on Monday, Nov. 7, Chicago Cubs Vice President of Player Development Jared Banner provided updates on several injured Cubs prospects when he met with the media at the Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, according to Jordan Bastian. If you're a hound for Cubs news, you probably...
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
On This Day In Cubs History: Lou Pinella Takes Home Third Manager of the Year Award
On Nov. 12, 2008, Chicago Cubs manager Lou Pinella won Manager of the Year honors for the third time.
Yardbarker
Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms
It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with numerous free agents according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
How Scott Boras views Cubs, defines ‘intelligent spending’
LAS VEGAS — Whether they like it or not, a lot of the Cubs’ roster needs this winter go through agent Scott Boras and his latest star-studded stable of players — whether it’s premier shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, first baseman Josh Bell or even, just maybe, lefty starter Carlos Rodón.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cincinnati Reds Nick Solak’s Wife, Roxanne Solak
This offseason, the Cincinnati Reds made their first move by acquiring outfielder Nick Solak from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. His wife, too, welcomed the move through her Instagram story. The college sweethearts are approaching their first wedding anniversary. However, even after one year, very few people know about Nick Solak’s wife, Roxanne Solak. So we reveal her background in this Roxanne Solak wiki.
Yardbarker
Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges
Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
The Chicago Bears should use this offensive line combo to stay competitive
Dating back to earlier this offseason, one of the Chicago Bears’ biggest weaknesses has been up front with their offensive line. As the offseason lingered on, fans grew frustrated with the lack of moves made in this area by first-year general manager Ryan Poles. Now, the offense is finally on a roll thanks to Luke Getsy and Justin Fields, but protection is still an issue.
Comments / 0