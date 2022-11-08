ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength

The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs make Willson Contreras qualifying offer

As expected, the Cubs made a qualifying offer to free agent catcher Willson Contreras before Thursday's deadline. Contreras is expected to reject it in the coming days, though he has until Tuesday to do so. Contreras is one of 14 players across MLB to receive a qualifying offer — a...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs eyeing extremely active offseason

The Chicago Cubs are still refusing to admit they entered a rebuilding process. They are just reloading, even if it is going to take some time and there are a lot of holes to fill on the roster. Two specific areas of need are in the middle of the infield...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Cubs' Prospects Injury Updates: Canario, Davis, and More

At GM Meetings on Monday, Nov. 7, Chicago Cubs Vice President of Player Development Jared Banner provided updates on several injured Cubs prospects when he met with the media at the Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, according to Jordan Bastian. If you're a hound for Cubs news, you probably...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency

The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms

It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cincinnati Reds Nick Solak’s Wife, Roxanne Solak

This offseason, the Cincinnati Reds made their first move by acquiring outfielder Nick Solak from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. His wife, too, welcomed the move through her Instagram story. The college sweethearts are approaching their first wedding anniversary. However, even after one year, very few people know about Nick Solak’s wife, Roxanne Solak. So we reveal her background in this Roxanne Solak wiki.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The Chicago Bears should use this offensive line combo to stay competitive

Dating back to earlier this offseason, one of the Chicago Bears’ biggest weaknesses has been up front with their offensive line. As the offseason lingered on, fans grew frustrated with the lack of moves made in this area by first-year general manager Ryan Poles. Now, the offense is finally on a roll thanks to Luke Getsy and Justin Fields, but protection is still an issue.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy