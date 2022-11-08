Read full article on original website
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
D.C. Memo: Minnesota no longer largest turnout state
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans voted in Tuesday’s midterm than in 2018. Minnesota was part of that trend and the state has lost its status as having the highest turnout in the country. That honor went to Oregon this year, where 68% of the voters went to the polls,...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
knsiradio.com
Lisa Demuth Named Minnesota House Minority Leader
(KNSI) – A lawmaker from Central Minnesota has been appointed to lead her party in the legislature. Cold Spring Republican Lisa Demuth has been named the new House Minority Leader. Demuth was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018. She took the seat held by Jeff Howe when he became a Senator.
Talking Points: Anticipated "red wave" fails to reach Minnesota's shores
MINNEAPOLIS -- The anticipated "red wave" never crashed the land of 10,000 lakes.There were Republican bright spots -- a convincing win in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District by Republican congressman Brad Finstad, and a 20-point win in northeastern Minnesota, including Duluth and the Iron Range, by Republican incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber.But this was an election where the Democrats shocked even themselves with an apparent sweep of state constitutional offices, and also winning control of the state legislature.These are the election results no one saw coming, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller."While it does not look like Senate Republicans will...
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
KEYC
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,311,607 (52%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 1,119,181 (45%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 29,425 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 18,171 (.7%) Socialist Workers: Gabrielle M....
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: State Senate (Districts 41-60)
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for State Senate Districts 41-60. Note: Results will start showing up after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Tap or click on the race below for individual results. U.S. House:. Minnesota Senate:
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
Walz confirms he and Ventura talked about legalized marijuana passing in St. Paul
Governor Tim Walz confirms he did talk with former Governor Jesse Ventura about legalizing marijuana during the upcoming legislative session
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Election Results: Midterms 2022 Still Too Close to Call
(WTAQ) — The polls are now closed throughout the state of Wisconsin, that happened at 8:00, and the results will soon be pouring in from across the state. If you’re still in line, you can remain in line, and will be able to cast your ballot. The two...
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
Minnesota Democrats gain "trifecta" control of state government
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, putting the party in full control of state government for the first time since 2014.Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.RELATED: Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota SenateThe DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News...
Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?
BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
St. Cloud Residents Respond to Election Results
The dust is settling on the 2022 midterm election results. During WJON's What Up Wednesday morning listeners voiced their opinions on what happened. A caller wondered where all the Republicans that he felt should have been voting to "clean house". He says "we just let everything go right back". A caller with an opposing view indicated he voted for Governor Walz and thought "he did a good job". That listener thought it would have been a closer race with Walz and Jensen.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
Tim Walz re-elected as Governor of Minnesota, defeating Scott Jensen
Tim Walz with his supporters in south Minneapolis on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Courtesy of Tim Walz on Twitter. Gov. Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota's governor on Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Scott Jensen. The Associated Press called the race for Walz shortly before 10:30 p.m.,...
