We're slowly moving toward a mobile-only future where we can leave wallets and purses behind. I use Apple Pay or Google Pay on a daily basis to pay for practically everything, as well as use these options at ATMs. Colorado has long supported a digital version of your state ID or driver's license in its myColorado app, but as of Nov. 9, the state now allows residents to add their ID to the Apple Wallet app on an iPhone or Apple Watch.

