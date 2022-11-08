ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Advance Ticket Sales At $45M, 20% Behind ‘Doctor Strange 2’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Advance ticket sales through Sunday for Disney-Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stand at $45M, about 20% behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the same point in time and 40% ahead of Thor: Love & Thunder.

Doctor Strange 2 before its domestic opening of $187.4M had $85M in advance sales, while Thor: Love & Thunder had banked $48M of its $144.1M domestic opening by its preview Thursday. Before debuting to $202M over 3-days in February 2018, Black Panther had $55M in advance tickets.

Don’t get obsessed about the percent behind or ahead of advance ticket sales. Look at the leg out opening factor there on the first Black Panther. Plus, the sequel has so much heat, expect walk-up business. Wakanda Forever is expected to open to $175M-$185M, for a projected global debut of $355M-$365M. Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score stands at 90%.

We’ve heard advance ticket sales aren’t front-loaded for Black Panther 2 and are evenly spread throughout the upcoming holiday weekend. Fifty-two percent of K-12 schools are off Friday for Veterans Day, so look for a boost stateside at the box office.

On today’s Disney earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek, who has often touted meeting the demands of the consumer in-home with Disney+, beamed at the top that the studio has “big plans for the big screen in 2023” before giving a shoutout to some of the big films.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Gallagher Dies: Watermelon-Smashing Comic Was 76

Gallagher, the prop comic famous for smashing watermelons onstage and drenching up-close crowd members, died today of organ failure at his Palm Springs home, a family member told NBC News. He was 76. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. had been in ill health and suffered multiple heart attacks, his son-in-law told the outlet. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story How Composer Michael Abels And Jordan Peele Decided What A Bad Miracle Sounded Like For 'Nope' – Sound & Screen Related Story 'Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio' Composer Alexandre Desplat On Working With Director: "If I See That He Is Crying, I Have It...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rises To $175M-$185M Opening, Easily Biggest For November – Saturday Box Office

SATURDAY AM: What we know for certain is that Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever posted the 10th-highest opening day ever at $84M, with today being a swing factor in regards to how high or low this 2-hour-and-41-minute running MCU title plays. Opening weekend range is between $175M-$185M now, which decimates the November opening record previously held by 2013’s Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158M). But some rivals believe that the Ryan Coogler-directed movie could soar beyond $190M. What’s making this one hard to predict for many? Veterans Day falling on a Friday. You don’t know how much of...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
The Independent

Black Panther 2: Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s widow inspired her performance

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o has revealed Chadwick Boseman’s widow inspired her performance in the film.“I can’t imagine what it would be like to lose the love of your life,” the actor said of Simone Ledward Boseman, Chadwick’s wife.“At his memorial service... I just witnessed the strength she possessed and I remember being so shocked because I was broken. Here she was, she was so grounded, she was like an oak.”Nyong’o explained that she thought about Simone “a lot” as she prepared for her role.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsMatt Hancock laughs as Boy George retches during first eating trial on I’m a CelebJudge dismisses $3.8m defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
Variety

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter

To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
CNBC

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' may become Marvel's 11th billion-dollar movie: 'They are the epitome of box office success'

With the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" this week, Marvel Studios will welcome the 30th entry into its ever-growing cinematic universe. The home of characters like Spider-Man and Captain America has almost single-handedly transformed the blockbuster moviegoing experience into the domain of superheroes and franchise entertainment. And that has...
E! News

Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet

Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
Deadline

Composer Ludwig Göransson On The “Labor Of Love” Cementing Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy With ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – Sound & Screen

The loss of Chadwick Boseman was felt by creatives working on both sides of the camera including Ludwig Göransson, the Oscar-winning Black Panther composer tasked with bringing Disney and Marvel’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to life musically following Boseman’s tragic death. RELATED: Deadline’s Sound & Screen: Full Coverage “It was a very difficult project because of what happened,” Göransson said during a virtual panel conversation at Deadline’s Sound & Screen awards-season event. “Obviously in the first movie, so many themes and so many sounds are tied to Chad and to T’Challa. So how do we go back in doing a sequel when...
Deadline

Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66

Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Deadline

Nik Turner Dies: Hawkwind Saxophone/Flutist Was 82

Nik Turner, a saxophone/flute player who was part of several incarnations of space-rockers Hawkwind, has died at 82. No cause was given, but his death was confirmed on his official Facebook page. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening,” said the post. “He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.” Hawkwind once featured Lemmy Kilmister, who went on to form Motörhead after leaving ...
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Lands Lead Role In True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’ For ITVX

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV. Joan, from writer Anna Symon, is set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s and follows X Men: Dark Phoenix star Turner as criminal Hannington, whose exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld. Filming will begin in London in spring next year, based on Hannington’s memoirs. Writer Anna Simon (Mrs Wilson, The Essex Serpent) with the diamond thief and criminal mastermind while penning the scripts. The series begins with Hannington in her twenties...
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy