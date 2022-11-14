Everlane's Black Friday Sale 2022: Our Favorite Deals

Every year when Black Friday rolls around, there are a few brands I just know that I’m going to shop. These are the brands I browse during the remaining 11 months of the year, making a list of pieces that I’m going to invest in when prices plummet after Thanksgiving. One of the brands topping my list year after year? Everlane . The brand has become known across the internet for their amazing Black Friday sales, so it’s only fair that I share the news with you. And while everyone’s favorite shopping holiday is still a few weeks away, Everlane shared their sale details with me a little early.

Here’s everything I know about the Everlane Black Friday Sale 2022: The sale will officially begin on Tuesday, November 22 and will run through Monday, November 28 (a.k.a. Cyber Monday). The sustainable fashion brand will be offering 40 percent off select styles from their Perform and Track collections, as well as their best-in-class sweaters, teddy fleeces, as well as their ReNew outerwear and denim ranges. Better yet, the brand will be donating $1 per order to benefit TreePeople , a Southern California-based organization that has inspired and galvanized local communities to learn about and care for their environment through reforestation, rainwater harvesting, and more for more than 40 years.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite items from Everlane's site in anticipation of the sale—and be sure to check back here once the sale starts.

The Local Rigid Way-High® Jean, $169 $118 at Everlane

This pair of straight-leg jeans has the highest rise that Everlane has ever made, so it's great if you like jeans that sit comfortably above your belly button. It gets the "local" in its name courtesy of a partnership with Saitex, a Los Angeles-based factory that's been dubbed "the cleanest denim manufacturer in the world."

The Track Half-Zip, $78 $30 at Everlane

You have enough basic-colored hoodies and sweatshirts in your collection, I promise. This sky-blue mock-neck half-zip from Everlane's Track collection is sporty enough to be worn to the gym but chic enough for a day at the office, too. Shop it in this color or in a deep navy and a deep plum purple shade in sizes XXS to 3XL.

The Original Cheeky® Jean, $139 $98 at Everlane

This pair of jeans from Everlane is available in two different lengths and in sizes 23 through 33. It gets its name from the fact that it has a booty-boosting design that provides some added lift. This super light-wash iteration is great ay any time of the year, but I would personally style it with a black sweater and black ankle boots.

The Retro Jersey Short, $45 $18 at Everlane

Before you remind me that it's wintertime and therefore not the correct season for shorts, allow me to remind you that there is never a bad time to pick up a pair of comfy after-work or gym clothes. My apartment is also too hot to wear anything but shorts and tank tops right now, so this under-$20 pair (which comes in four colorways and in sizes XXS through XL) , is on my must-buy list this season.

The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt, $78 $55 at Everlane

I love Everlane's fleece pieces because they have the perfect amount of weight to them—they hang off the body without clinging and are structured enough for me to wear one into the office while still looking put-together. This one comes in six shades, including an olive green color called "Kalamata," this beige color called "Sandstone," and a bright pink called "Bubble Gum."