WIBW
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are on the scene of a shooting at SW 29th and Villa West. The Topeka Police Dept. says two people got into a fight some time after 5:30 p.m. Friday, with one getting shot. There is no information on the person’s condition. Authorities...
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Traffic diverted after hit-and-run crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted after a crash at the intersection of SW Huntoon and Gage Boulevard. First responders are redirecting traffic after a crash Saturday afternoon. The hit-and-run was called in at about 2:30 p.m. The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to a watch commander […]
WIBW
Jefferson Co. voters oust incumbent commissioner
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Jefferson County ousted an incumbent county commissioner at the polls. Voters in Jefferson Co. welcomed Republican Doug Walbridge as their District 1 County Commissioner on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Walbridge received 1,013 votes while Independent incumbent Lynn Luck gathered 613.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Community Happenings
The American Legion Homer White Post 66 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Dinner for local veterans and their families at 6 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Hiawatha. No reservations are needed. Guest speaker for the event is retired Col. Charles James.
LJWORLD
Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends
Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special education services
Sara Jahnke holds her first-grade son, Crosby Orlando, during a news conference on special education funding Nov. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Thanksgiving Announcement Deadline
The Nov. 25, 2022, edition of the Hiawatha World will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Because of this, the deadline for any announcements for that edition is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Have a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday!
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
WIBW
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
WIBW
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville High School has been deemed safe after an incident on Thursday morning that has parents worried about their LGBT students. Marysville High School says on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that student safety concerns were brought to its attention. It said it has thoroughly investigated, brought the police in, and found that the school is safe.
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
hiawathaworldonline.com
History Mysteries at the Museum, “The Velvet Lining”
On a journey this morning, as usual, searching for all things history, my travels always take me on a unique exploration, and as I went into the Herbert Room, the mystery began to unfold. Inside the Herbert room, I opened the gorgeous steam trunk that once belonged to Delores Herbert Hohnbaum and uncovered a beautiful gem from the past! Everyone can agree that the Hiawatha High School Class of 1933 red velvet exterior lined diploma is quite a gem! Inside the diploma, upon closer inspection, there were several names that you might recognize from the community. Every history journey is an incredible journey where you can uncover mysteries to your own story or perhaps mysteries that lead to other destinations. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries.
WIBW
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff says two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple drug charges
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced two men are behind bars and facing multiple drug related charges after a search warrant was served Wednesday morning in south Topeka. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, November 9, the Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of the Shawnee...
Police: Kan. teen accused of domestic battery jailed for bond violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas teen accused of domestic battery is back in jail. On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Trent A. Thompson of Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On September 19, police arrested Trent A. Thompson on a requested charge of domestic battery...
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
