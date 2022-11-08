On a journey this morning, as usual, searching for all things history, my travels always take me on a unique exploration, and as I went into the Herbert Room, the mystery began to unfold. Inside the Herbert room, I opened the gorgeous steam trunk that once belonged to Delores Herbert Hohnbaum and uncovered a beautiful gem from the past! Everyone can agree that the Hiawatha High School Class of 1933 red velvet exterior lined diploma is quite a gem! Inside the diploma, upon closer inspection, there were several names that you might recognize from the community. Every history journey is an incredible journey where you can uncover mysteries to your own story or perhaps mysteries that lead to other destinations. As always, there is so much more to every story! Find it! Be sure to stop by and share with me what you discover! #historymysteries.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO