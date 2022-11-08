Hurricanes Stock Report Following Week 10

The Miami Hurricanes 45-3 loss to Florida State was humbling to say the least. Here are the Hurricanes who saw their stock move in the blowout.

The Miami Hurricanes came into this season with a lot of goals in mind, ACC title shots, playoffs, ranked finishes, etc. But the one objective that the Canes seemingly had to accomplish by any means necessary was a victory over their rival, Florida State. Like the rest of their nearly forgotten goals, though, the Hurricanes didn't even come close.

The 45-3 beat down was likely the hardest pill for Miami fans to swallow so far this year, but if there's a silver lining, at least it happened with nothing but bragging rights on the line. The Hurricanes' 2023 commits don't seem to be wavering, but there's still a lot of time before they arrive and develop.

In the meantime, here are the players who saw their stock move in the tough defeat.

STOCK UP

QB Jacurri Brown

Game Stats: 5-of-9, 37 yards, one interception, 13 rushes, 64 yards

There weren't a lot of good things about Miami's outing against Florida State . In fact, it was almost all bad news for the Hurricanes, but Brown's performance, although certainly not good, did show at least some promise. The freshman still needs to find his sea legs as a passer, but as a run threat, he's as good as any player on this Miami roster.

With Tyler Van Dyke 's shoulder injury and not much left on the line for Miami, Brown may get the nod as the starter for the rest of 2022. Redshirt freshman Jake Garcia saw time against the Seminoles, but looked allergic to holding onto the football as he notched both an interception and fumble across just four touches. Brown looks like the future, and some think he may even beat Van Dyke out next season.

STOCK DOWN

QB Jake Garcia

Game Stats: 1-of-2, one yard, one interception, two rushes, three yards, one fumble

In fairness, none of Miami's signal callers looked good on Saturday, and even Van Dyke is facing scrutiny. But Garcia had an especially rough night, increasing his turnover count to seven on the year. That's a ton of turnovers for someone who hasn't played a ton of snaps, and people are starting to look past Garcia to both Brown and Canes commits in the class of 2023 .

Just a few weeks ago, some were calling for the redshirt freshman to replace Van Dyke. Those pleas have gone silent, and for now, it doesn't look like Garcia will be making much noise either.

OC Josh Gattis

Saturday was obviously not Miami's night. Van Dyke went down early and that threw everything off-kilter. It's completely understandable that the Hurricanes didn't light the scoreboard up against the Seminoles. But there's a difference between having a rough night and getting absolutely skunked by the opposing coaching staff.

Miami had its fair share of turnover issues, with two picks and two fumbles on the evening, but they still had the ball nearly as much as Florida State did according to time of possession. Gattis' offense, even with Van Dyke, looked anemic, gaining only 188 yards and scoring just three points. Even Georgia Tech, one of the bottom five offenses in college football, managed 16 points against FSU. And they did it in Tallahassee.

Head coach Mario Cristobal, as well as several Miami players, have come out to publicly defend Gattis . And after giving up 42 points to the 'Noles, it's good to see the Canes come together to defend something . The microscope will be on Gattis and the offense or the remainder of the season to see if they can get something going to end the season strong.

