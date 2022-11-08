FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Tuesday evening after police say he was struck by two vehicles near Blackstone near Holland in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to the area after learning that a man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was struck by a white van around 5:30 p.m. Officers say the man, who has yet to be identified, was in the road when he was hit by the van.

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO