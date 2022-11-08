Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare County, police say
A man is recovering after a shooting in Tulare County. Deputies responded to a call on Road 160 near Avenue 330 in Ivanhoe just before 7 pm Friday.
KMPH.com
Man sent to hospital after being shot in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area near Avenue 330 and Road 160, in Ivanhoe.
Two children and father survive Fresno County rollover crash; driver dies in suspected DUI
Two children and their father survived a rollover crash in Fresno County past midnight Friday. The driver did not.
KMPH.com
Woman accused of jaywalking hit by truck in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after police say she was hit by an ongoing vehicle as a result of jaywalking. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Olive and Peach Avenues shortly after 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, a woman...
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist killed following crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was killed after rear-ending a vehicle in Clovis Wednesday night. Clovis Police say the crash happened near Sunnyside and Sierra Avenues around 9:30 p.m. Detectives learned the motorcyclist was traveling fast on northbound Sunnyside when they faced a stopped vehicle that was waiting...
Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece
Fresno police blame sibling rivalry and jealousy for the shocking murders of an 18-year-old mother and her 3-week-old daughter in September.
Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
KMPH.com
Suspect steals grandmother's car, drives recklessly, crashes in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he stole his grandmother’s car, drove recklessly, and crashed in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the suspect, who has yet to be identified, stole his grandmother’s vehicle from Motel 6 at Blackstone and Shields.
KMPH.com
Man killed after being struck by two vehicles in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Tuesday evening after police say he was struck by two vehicles near Blackstone near Holland in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to the area after learning that a man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was struck by a white van around 5:30 p.m. Officers say the man, who has yet to be identified, was in the road when he was hit by the van.
KMPH.com
Fatal hit and run suspect surrenders in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman suspected in a fatal hit and run Saturday in Visalia has been arrested. 31-year-old Shay Dejong is accused of hitting a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle around 1:00 p.m. on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313. The man was taken to Kaweah Delta...
Kingsburg Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
Kingsburg police are searching for the person responsible for killing a 24-year-old Kingsburg resident.
Reward offered for information on deadly shooting at Fresno County Halloween party
A $13,000 reward is now being offered for information into the death of 19-year-old Angel Zuniga of Fresno.
CHP officer suffers minor injuries in Bakersfield motorcycle crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered minor injuries on Friday in a crash in southwest Bakersfield. The officer’s motorcycle went down around 2 p.m. on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way, just west of Old River Road, CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez said. The bike then slid into another vehicle, the […]
Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
clovisroundup.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight
Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car. A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911. As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway,...
KMPH.com
Fresno mom says a local business ruined her daughter's Quinceañera, filed lawsuit & won
FRESNO, Calif. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom says a local business nearly ruined her daughter's quinceanera and a judge agreed, ordering the business to pay up. “It’s been so long and I’m still in this nightmare that she had put me through. I want this to be over with, I want her to be out of my life already. Just pay us what you owe my daughter and that’s it," Ballesteros said.
Missing 77-year-old woman, who was last seen in Clovis, found safe
On Tuesday, Clovis police announced missing 77-year-old Lucia Rangel was found safe in the Bay Area.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted following murder in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Kingsburg. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says officers with the Kingsburg Police Department were called to an apartment complex around 10:45 p.m. at 801 Stroud Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Isaias Ayala...
Former Fresno PD officer guilty of assault against city councilmember
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a former Fresno City Councilmember in April 2021. Officials say Raymond Eddy threatened and struck former council member Oliver Baines with a firearm. Investigators say Eddy had been involved in a dispute with Baines regarding a failed business venture. Detectives […]
KGET 17
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
