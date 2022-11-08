LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it sees its first export shipment arrive from its Portugal-based operation and announces the first sale has been achieved, solidifying the company as operationally profitable in the market. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver at least 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to Germany through the Cansativa platform. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. Cansativa is also the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005705/en/ Akanda announces first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based operation (Photo: Business Wire)

2 DAYS AGO