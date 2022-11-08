SBLive's California Top 25 football rankings: Playoffs getting very interesting

It's starting to, as the kids say, get real.

Five of the 10 CIF sections are through one round of playoffs and head into quarterfinal play. Three others — the North Coast, Central Coast and Northern — start playoffs this week.

The matchups among the Southern Section's top two divisions are huge and feature multiple SBLive Top 25 teams.

Those include two premier contests, No. 5 Los Alamitos taking on No. 4 Long Beach Poly, and No. 6 Mission Viejo traveling to No. 3 Centennial-Corona.

Los Alamitos 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson (7). Photo: Heston Quan

There are three Division 2 Southern Section contests that feature two Top 25 teams: No. 20 Bishop Amat vs. No. 21 Oak Hills; No. 18 Chaminade vs. No. 23 Citrus Valley and No. 16 Sierra Canyon vs. No. 17 Serra-Gardena.

The top two teams in the state, No. 1 Mater Dei takes on upstart and No. 8 JSerra Catholic, and No. 2 St. John Bosco hosts No. 10 Orange Lutheran. Those are rematches of Trinity League games, one which featured a near dramatic upset as JSerra took Mater Dei to the mat, before losing 21-13.

St. John Bosco might have to fight off some complacency because the Braves breezed past Orange Lutheran on Oct. 21, 48-7.

Another interesting quarterfinal game is San Diego Section's top-ranked team, No. 15 Carlsbad, coming off a playoff bye, taking on a 10-0 Poway team in its top division.

Based on decades of history and a pretty stunning/impressive 42-6 win at hard-charging Clayton Valley Charter-Concord on Friday, De La Salle-Concord moved back into the Top 25 at No. 22. The Spartans had dropped off with three narrow defeats to No. 7 Serra-San Mateo (24-21), No. 9 Folsom (24-20) and No. 24 St. Mary's-Stockton (45-35).

The top six teams had byes last week and three others had their seasons end with first-round Southern Section playoff defeats.

SBLive's California Top 25 football rankings (records thru Nov. 5)

1. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (10-0 record)

Last week rank: No. 1

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Friday vs. JSerra Catholic (6-5)

2. St. John Bosco-Bellflower (9-1)

Last week rank: No. 2

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Friday vs. Orange Lutheran (7-4)

3. Centennial-Corona (9-1)

Last week rank: No. 3

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Friday vs. Mission Viejo (9-1)

Centennial QB Izzy Carter (1) has accounted for more than 2,100 yards and 33 touchdowns. He's thrown 22 TDs and no interceptions. Photo by Heston Quan

4. Long Beach Poly (10-0)

Last week rank: No. 4

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Friday vs. Los Alamitos (8-2) at Veterans Stadium

5. Los Alamitos (8-2)

Last week rank: No. 5

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Friday vs. Long Beach Poly (10-0) at Veterans Stadiums

6. Mission Viejo (9-1)

Last week rank: No. 6

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Friday at Centennial (9-1)



7. Serra-San Mateo (10-0)

Last week rank: No. 7

Last week result: Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 43-7 — See coverage

Next game: Saturday vs. Palma-Salinas (8-2)



8. JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano (6-5)

Last week rank: No. 12

Last week result: Beat Santa Margarita 27-20 — See coverage

Next game: Friday at Mater Dei (10-0)

9. Folsom (9-1)

Last week rank: No. 9

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Friday vs. Sheldon-Sacramento (8-3)

10. Orange Lutheran (7-4)

Last week rank: No. 15

Last week result: Beat Edison 38-37

Next game: Friday at St. John Bosco (9-1)

11. Pittsburg (9-1)

Last week rank: No. 10

Last week result: Beat Antioch 48-21 — See coverage

Next game: Friday vs. Antioch (4-6)

12. Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita (6-4)

Last week rank: No. 11

Last week result: Lost to JSerra 27-20 — See coverage

Next game: Season is over

13. Edison-Huntington Beach (9-2)

Last week rank: No. 8

Last week result: Lost to Orange Lutheran 38-37

Next game: Season is over

14. Inglewood (11-0)

Last week rank: No. 13

Last week result: Beat Apple Valley 35-21 — See coverage

Next game: Friday at Rancho Cucamonga (9-2)

15. Carlsbad (9-1)

Last week rank: No. 14

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Thursday vs. Poway (10-0)

Carlsbad (left) took it to Central Section power and defending Division I champion Liberty-Bakersfield 27-0 on Sept. 23. Photo by Steven Silva

16. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (7-4)

Last week rank: No. 16

Last week result: Beat Warren-Downey 22-21 — See coverage

Next game: Friday vs. Serra-Gardena (7-4)

17. Serra-Gardena (7-4)

Last week rank: No. 17

L ast week result: Beat Norco 28-14

Next game: Friday vs. Sierra Canyon (7-4)

18. Chaminade-West Hills (9-2)

Last week rank: No. 16

Last week result: Beat San Clemente 27-26 (2 OT)

Next game: Friday at Citrus Valley (9-2)

19. Warren-Downey (8-2)

Last week rank: No. 19

Last week result: Lost to Sierra Canyon 22-21

Next game: Season over

20. Bishop Amat-La Puente (8-3)

Last week rank: No. 20

Last week result: Beat Murrieta Valley 70-49

Next game: Friday vs. Oak Hills-Hesperia (11-0)

21. Oak Hills-Hesperia (11-0)

Last week rank: No. 21

Last week result: Beat St. Bonaventure 26-20

Next game: Friday vs. Bishop Amat (8-3)

22. Citrus Valley-Redlands (9-2)

Last week rank: No. 23

Last week result: Beat Cajon 34-16

Next game: Friday vs. Chaminade (9-2)

23. Rancho Cucamonga (9-2)

Last week rank: 24

Last week result: Beat Oaks Christian 14-10

Next game: Friday vs. Inglewood (11-0)

24. St. Mary's-Stockton (10-0)

Last week rank: No. 25

Last week result: Bye

Next game: Friday vs. Turlock (7-4)

25. De La Salle-Concord (7-3)

Last week rank: NR

Last week result: Beat Clayton Valley Charter-Concord 42-6 — See coverage

Next game: Friday vs. James Logan-Union City (7-3)

De La Salle's Derrick Blanche (22) rushed for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Clayton Valley on Friday. Photo: Dennis Lee

On the bubble: Apple Valley (8-3), Cajon (9-2), Clovis West (9-1), Cypress (10-0), Lincoln-San Diego (10-1), Oaks Christian (7-4), St. Bonaventure-Ventura (7-4), West Ranch-Valencia (11-0), Yorba Linda (11-0).