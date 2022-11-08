Colton Vasek, 4-star edge-rusher, flips from Oklahoma Sooners to Texas Longhorns

For the past few weeks, there's been growing buzz that Westlake High School (Texas) star Colton Vasek was ready to flip his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Texas Longhorns.

Despite his Oklahoma pledge, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end/outside linebacker actually carried a 100 percent projection in favor of Texas, according to 247Sports .

On Tuesday afternoon, Vasek made it officia, announcing his flip to Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns, where he father, Brian, played in the 1990's.

Vasek is rated the nation's No. 127 overall prospect and No. 17 edge-rusher on 247Sports , while On3 ranks him No. 143 overall and No. 20 at edge.

As a junior, he racked up 56 total tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks.

For Oklahoma, Vasek's decommitment is the second major blow to its front-seven recruiting in recent weeks.

Projected to win the battle for five-star prospect David Stone, the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2023, th e Sooners finished in a surprise second to Texas A&M .

With Vasek's departure, Oklahoma's class drops from No. 6 to No. 8 nationally, while Texas moves up one spot - from No. 7 to No. 6, sliding in front of the Sooners.

But Texas may not be done.

Ryan (Denton) High School five-star prospect Anthony Hill Jr., the nation's No. 1 linebacker, recently decommitted from Texas A&M and scheduled a visit to Austin this weekend.

So, Vasek may not be the last major flip to go in Texas' favor.