Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Fare Thee Well: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement
It has to end at some point. Wrestlers have an interesting situation with retiring. While more mainstream athletes are able to hang it up at the end of a season, wrestlers have to pick and choose after an individual match. A lot of wrestlers have some trouble walking away, but now a former WWE star has made the decision and seems to be happy with what she is doing.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Weird Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose World Title
That would have been different. Roman Reigns has dominated the WWE landscape for more than two years now and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be falling from the top anytime soon. WWE has built Reigns up into an all time star and it is not clear who can take one or both World Titles from him. It seems WWE might have had a plan to have him drop one in a bit of a messy way.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Down: WWE Appears To Officially Retire Championship
It was nice while it lasted. There have been a lot of titles over the years in Wwe and that is still the case to this day. The company has quite a few championships between its three main brands, some of which have some unique rules behind them. In a rare move though, WWE has gotten rid of one of the championships after it had not been used very often in recent months.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Bringing Back Classic Show With A Twist
It’s worth looking at again. There are a lot of recurring ideas throughout the history of WWE and some of them are around more often than others. WWE often adds a prize to the competition, usually in the form of a title or a shot at a title down the line. It can be a lot of fun to hear about one of those ideas coming back and now WWE seems set to bring back another of them.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW’s Television Future Could Be Very Promising
That’s a good sign. AEW has come a very long way in a rather short amount of time. The company has only been around for about three and a half years but it is already the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States. That is in part due to its very strong television presence, and now the agreement that keeps them on the air may be getting even bigger.
wrestlingrumors.net
Road Dogg On Bret Hart: “I Don’t Think Bret Was That Great Of A Wrestler”
That’s an interesting take. There are a lot of different styles of wrestling, some of which can be on opposite sides of the spectrum. A wrestler might be a brawler, a grappler, a technician, a high flier or some combination of styles mixed together. You know one of the greats when you see one, but it turns out that one legend does not think so highly of another legendary name.
wrestlingrumors.net
Good For Them! WWE Personality Announces His Wife Is Expecting First Child
That’s pretty awesome. There are all kinds of people in the wrestling world and all of them have lives going on outside of the ring that we rarely see. They have the same kind of lives that we do, including some things that can be rather positive to hear. Now another WWE personality has some more great news and is sharing his family’s announcement with the world.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Bandido’s AEW Deal, What Led Him To Sign
That’s a good reason. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestling works in a lot of ways. One of the most important has been allowing a variety of wrestlers a new place to go, including some who have never gotten any exposure on a national stage. Wrestlers might be able to pick where they want to go and now we know why one of them made their own choice.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Bobby Roode’s Injury Status, Possible WWE Plans
They might have a plan. With so many wrestlers on the WWE main roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE has enough wrestlers to put them into different distinct rosters. The wrestlers will occasionally move from one roster to another, with some changes coming when someone is coming back from an extended break. That is likely going to be the situation sooner than later.
wrestlingrumors.net
Braun Strowman Reportedly Has Backstage Heat Over Recent Comments
That can cause trouble. A wrestling company’s locker room is like a family in a lot of ways, as the wrestlers see each other so often and are in the same place for such a long time on any given night. While they will often get along well enough, there are going to be some instances where problems come up. Now a wrestler’s comments appear to have gotten him in some hot water.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Has A Special Reason For Running WarGames At Survivor Series
That’s a good reason. We are less than a month away from this year’s Survivor Series, which will feature the first ever WarGames matches in WWE history. While the company has presented WarGames matches in NXT, they have never been held between main roster stars. That is quite the change of pace and it turns out there is a very unique reason for the matches taking place.
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple Shot: Three Big New Matches Added To AEW Full Gear Card
The card gets bigger. AEW does not have quite the same pay per view schedule as WWE. Instead of a major event every month, AEW presents one every three months or so. While there are a few other shows, the company is built around four major events. We are less than two weeks away from the next offering, and now we know a lot more about what is coming on the show.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Could Bring Back Two Former Champions To Work With Bray Wyatt
He has them in mind. WWE’s roster has been changing a lot in recent months and there is nothing to indicate that those changes are slowing down. Several former stars have returned to the company and it can be fascinating to see who comes back next. One of the biggest names to return is now looking for some help and it turns out he has some people in mind.
wrestlingrumors.net
Michael Cole Opens Up On WWE After Vince McMahon’s Retirement
He seems happy. It has been a very busy year in the wrestling world with one major wrestling story after another taking place. The biggest of them all has been the resignation of Vince McMahon from WWE, as the company is now under new control for the first time in decades. It was not clear how much of a difference that would make but now a prominent WWE name is weighing in.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Dynamite Results – November 9, 2022
We are just over a week away from Full Gear and the card could use some help. So far the main matches are a four way for the Ring Of Honor World Title and MJF challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. Other than that we a few title matches and the finals of a tournament that hasn’t started yet. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair Blasts Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, “What A Joke!”
Can’t they all just get along? There have been all kinds of stars throughout the history of WWE, with only a small handful reaching the top of the company. It means a lot to see one of those stars becoming all time legends, meaning they are remembered long after they hang up their boots. At the same time though, not all legends get along and that is the case again, with one having something to say about the other.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s Back: Wrestling World Reacts To Saraya’s In-Ring Return
It was a special moment. There are a lot of reasons for a wrestler to have to leave the ring earlier than expected, with injuries or medical issues often being near the top of the list. It can be devastating to see someone have to retire early but every now and then, you see someone get to come back to the ring after retirement. Now we are seeing it again and the wrestling world is reacting.
Comments / 0