Read full article on original website
Related
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
Twins from Memphis help save life of San Tan Valley teen
“When we were hugging, I didn’t want to let go, I just wanted to stay in that moment for as long as possible,” said Katie recalling a special meeting last month.
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close
Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
azbigmedia.com
Procter & Gamble will bring $500M facility, 500 new jobs to Coolidge
The Arizona Commerce Authority announced today that Procter & Gamble (P&G), a global consumer goods leader with a diverse portfolio of trusted, quality brands, plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona. The facility will support P&G’s fabric care portfolio, which includes products such as Tide PODS®, Downy Unstopables® and Bounce® Dryer Sheets. The new facility is expected to be operational by 2025, creating approximately 500 new jobs.
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes parts of Ray Road in Gilbert
GIBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash early Friday morning has closed both directions of Ray Road in parts of Gilbert. According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Higley Road. Video from the scene shows that the car hit a tree. Details on the victim have not yet been released, but detectives note that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
PCSO: 2 teens killed in head-on crash near Coolidge
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators in Pinal County are trying to determine the cause of a head-on collision Monday afternoon that killed two teenagers. At about 4 p.m., a woman's vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a...
Comments / 0