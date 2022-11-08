Read full article on original website
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pulled double duty this Halloween!. After the pregnant cookbook author shared the family's first Halloween look, Legend joined in on the fun on Wednesday, sharing photos of the family's other costume. "'Twas a furry Halloween 🎃 🦌🐻🦊," the "All of Me" singer captioned the family...
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Kourtney Kardashian Joked About Needing to ‘Be Drugged’ Ahead of Her Wedding to Travis Barker: ‘It Freaks Me Out’
Pre-wedding jitters! As Kourtney Kardashian prepared for her wedding to Travis Barker, the reality star admitted she was dealing with major anxiety. “[I am] so nervous. I don’t want to be, like, drugged or anything,” Kourtney, 43, joked while in Milan, Italy, with Travis, 46, and their friends during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 3.
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'
"My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜," Mae Martin captioned a photo gallery on Instagram alongside Elliot Page Saturday was a glam night out for Elliot Page! The actor, 35, appeared alongside The Flight Attendant star Mae Martin for the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Umbrella Academy star rocked a classic black tuxedo as he walked the purple carpet alongside Martin, while Page's actor and comedian companion, 35, opted for a navy-blue suit. Martin shared a collection of photos featuring the pair to Instagram, including a bathroom mirror selfie,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Jennifer Aniston said she 'would've given anything' for someone to tell her to freeze her eggs when she was younger
Jennifer Aniston said wishes she knew more about egg-freezing when she was younger and trying to get pregnant. During an interview with Allure reporter Danielle Pergament, Aniston shared the different ways she tried to get pregnant, including IVF. Now 53, the "Friends" stars says she's come to terms with her...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Keanu Reeves thought Matthew Perry questioning why he was 'still alive' when other actors are dead came out of 'left field': report
In "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry questions why actors like River Phoenix are dead when Keanu Reeves is still alive.
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Husband Brad Falchuk Feels About Her ‘Conscious Uncoupling’ Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt
No drama here! Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how husband Brad Falchuk feels about her decades-long friendship with Brad Pitt — and if he appreciates her ability to stay close with an ex. “Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether...
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
BET
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
Glamour
