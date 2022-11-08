Read full article on original website
FDA Refuses to File BrainStorm’s BLA for NurOwn Mesenchymal ALS Therapy
NurOwn, otherwise known as autologous mesenchymal stromal cells secreting neurotrophic factors cells, has demonstrated significant effects on disease progression in less severe forms of ALS. Months after the company claimed it was planning on submitting a biologics license application (BLA) for its NurOwn technology platform for the treatment of patients...
FDA Rejects BLA for NurOwn, Simvastatin Futile as DMT for Parkinson, Music Potentially Improves Insomnia Symptoms
Neurology News Network for the week ending November 12, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. Months after the company claimed it was planning on submitting a biologics license application (BLA) for its NurOwn technology platform for the treatment of patients with ALS, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the FDA. The FDA indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. In March 2021, following a review of the pivotal phase 3 trial of NurOwn, the agency concluded that the current level of data did not cross the threshold of substantial evidence to support a BLA. Original results showed that NurOwn did not meet its primary end point of statistical significance, as 33% and 28% of those on MSC-NTF and placebo, respectively, showed a change in disease progression of at least 1.25 points on ALS Functional Rating Scale after 28 weeks of treatment.More than a year later, in August 2022, BrainStorm announced new clinical analyses that strengthened the findings of NurOwn. The erratum included several changes, which prompted the company to submit the BLA, a decision that came more than a year after the FDA recommended against it.
FDA Accepts NDA for Parkinson Disease Treatment IPX203
IPX203, an oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, the standard treatment for Parkinson disease, demonstrated statistically significant results in improving ON time relative to immediate release CD/LD. According to an announcement by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, the FDA has accepted its new drug application (NDA) for IPX203, a novel, oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD)...
Single Dose of AstroRx Transplantation Cells Shown to be Safe for ALS
A phase 1/2a clinical trial resulted in showing that a single dosing of AstroRx was safe and tolerable, at either a low or high dose, for patients with ALS. Recently, in a phase 1/2a, open-label, dose-escalating clinical trial (NCT03482050), results demonstrated a transplantation of a single dose of AstroRx (Kadimastem) cells is safe for patients with ALS.1 These findings provide evidence for assessing the cells in an attempt to compensate for the malfunctioning of the astrocytes of patients with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled, multidose clinical trial for ALS.
