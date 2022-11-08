ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

CBS Sports

Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
ORLANDO, FL
waer.org

Orange roll Raiders in blowout win to start season 2-0

Senior Alaina Rice was the leading scorer for the Orange, canning 6 of 7 shots, including two three-pointers, for 16 points. In 29 games last year, the Florida native averaged just over four points per contest. But with 10 new faces on this year’s roster, Rice may have been able to secure not only more playing time but true scoring opportunities as the early season progresses.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse

Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
beckersasc.com

5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NY-22 Congressional District results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wintergardenvox.com

Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit

Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Forensic audit paints damning picture of clerk’s office

The Jefferson County Commission last week received a long-awaited report on the findings of a forensic audit that it authorized be conducted of Clerk of Court Kirk Reams’ office. The report, on the surface at least, appears quite damning. Forensic auditor Julian Dozier, of Thomas Howell Ferguson CPA, presented...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Through further investigation, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine a third suspect, Destiny Star Lewis (pictured below with Molly Jarrett) , was suspected of being involved in the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with principal in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
