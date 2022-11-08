Read full article on original website
Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Watch UCF vs. Florida State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The UCF Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights earned an 86-74 win in their most recent matchup against FSU in December of 2020. It was close but no...
Syracuse Basketball: Players to watch, keys for Orange vs. Colgate
Syracuse basketball (1-0 overall) is looking to keep the momentum going to start the new season, as they get ready to take on the Colgate Raiders (0-1 overall) at the JMA Wireless Dome this coming Tuesday at 7 pm eastern time. The Orange are coming off a 90-72 victory over...
Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
Orange roll Raiders in blowout win to start season 2-0
Senior Alaina Rice was the leading scorer for the Orange, canning 6 of 7 shots, including two three-pointers, for 16 points. In 29 games last year, the Florida native averaged just over four points per contest. But with 10 new faces on this year’s roster, Rice may have been able to secure not only more playing time but true scoring opportunities as the early season progresses.
Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse
Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Syracuse’s newest Popeye’s fried chicken set to open in a famous retail strip
Syracuse, N.Y. — Goodbye Acropolis. Welcome Popeye’s. The newest location for the national Louisiana-style fried chicken chain opens Friday at 167 Marshall St. just off the Syracuse University campus. That’s the spot that had been home to the locally owned Acropolis Pizza, which served the SU area for 40 years until it closed earlier this year.
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
First woman and retired judge win ‘pick two’ race for Onondaga County’s top criminal court
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County elected its first woman to preside over felony criminal trials while bringing back a retired Syracuse judge to fill two open seats on County Court. Ted Limpert, 63, a Democrat, and Melinda McGunnigle, 47, a Republican, won the “pick two” race for perhaps the...
YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
Why winning the Onondaga County sheriff race is almost impossible for Esteban Gonzalez
Syracuse, N.Y. — In a shockingly tight race for Onondaga County sheriff, one major question remains:. Does Republican candidate Esteban Gonzalez have any chance to win?. A Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard analysis of the election results and outstanding votes shows Gonzalez has almost no hope of victory unless some unknown problem in the tally emerges.
NY-22 Congressional District results
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit
Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
Forensic audit paints damning picture of clerk’s office
The Jefferson County Commission last week received a long-awaited report on the findings of a forensic audit that it authorized be conducted of Clerk of Court Kirk Reams’ office. The report, on the surface at least, appears quite damning. Forensic auditor Julian Dozier, of Thomas Howell Ferguson CPA, presented...
Three arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Through further investigation, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine a third suspect, Destiny Star Lewis (pictured below with Molly Jarrett) , was suspected of being involved in the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with principal in the...
