The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO