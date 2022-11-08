Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes pleaded for leniency from the judge presiding over her case as she prepares to be sentenced for fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The disgraced entrepreneur's legal team has requested she serve 18 months on house arrest instead of doing time behind bars for her crimes.Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was convicted in January on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy over her failed blood testing start-up. She falsely claimed her tests could detect a variety of ailments with just a few drops, but technology flaws were later exposed, bringing...

20 HOURS AGO