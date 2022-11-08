Read full article on original website
Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed
Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
Submarine spy couple from Maryland receives harsher prison sentences after judge rejected plea deals
BALTIMORE -- In another twist in the espionage case, the wife of a former Navy nuclear engineer who acted as a lookout for her husband as he passed military secrets to someone he believed to be an agent of another country received a harsher sentence than her husband. Diana Toebbe, a former schoolteacher, was sentenced to 21 years in prison, while Jonathan Toebbe was sentenced to more than 18 years. The couple lived in Annapolis. U.S. District Judge Gina Groh, who imposed the sentences, unexpectedly rejected the couple's initial plea deals in August after she deemed the sentencing guidelines reached by the...
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Calls Into Question Mental State Of Witness Who Provided Testimony Against Her During Trial
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes recently requested a court reexamine the “mental wellbeing” of one witness who provided testimony against her during her trial earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.Holmes and her legal team reportedly requested the court reexamine Dr. Adam Rosendorff.Rosendorff, who previously served as the Theranos lab director, allegedly visited Holmes in August and expressed regret regarding his testimony against the 38-year-old Theranos founder.According to Daily Mail, Holmes argued to a District Court in San Jose on Monday that Rosendorff’s August visit provided enough reason for Judge Edward Davila to not only doubt the witness’ wellbeing but also...
Pregnant Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Pleads With Judge For At-Home Sentence Instead Of Prison After Conviction
Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes pleaded for leniency from the judge presiding over her case as she prepares to be sentenced for fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The disgraced entrepreneur's legal team has requested she serve 18 months on house arrest instead of doing time behind bars for her crimes.Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was convicted in January on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy over her failed blood testing start-up. She falsely claimed her tests could detect a variety of ailments with just a few drops, but technology flaws were later exposed, bringing...
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Scott Peterson: California court date set for convicted murderer to learn retrial fate
Scott Peterson, now 50, has been transferred to a new California prison as he and his family await a decision on whether he will be granted new murder trial.
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction
Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
California woman charged with using convicted killer Scott Peterson's name to claim benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California woman was charged with using the names of convicted killers, including Scott Peterson, to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits — a small but headline-grabbing part of more than $20 billion stolen in similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Wednesday.
The 'only living execution survivor' described his botched lethal injection experience as 'physical and mental torture,' court documents show
The inmate had attempted to request nitrogen hypoxia as his method of death because he said people have difficulty finding his veins, the AP reported.
Court Bombshell: Lisa Marie Presley's Alleged Connection To Danny Masterson Accuser REVEALED, Elvis' Only Child Barred From Testifying About Scientology Ties
Lisa Marie Presley will be called to testify in Danny Masterson's criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. Tony Ortega of The Underground Bunker said Elvis Presley's only child was brought up in court on Tuesday as the judge wanted to better understand why the prosecution was bringing her in as a witness in Masterson's criminal case amid strong objections from the defense.The That '70s Show actor is on trial after being charged in 2020 with forcibly sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, for which he pleaded not guilty. Three of the alleged victims were Scientologists, like...
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Fake billionaire, Harvard grad poseur Justin Costello denied bail after judge calls him 'economic danger' to public
The former fugitive Justin Costello was ordered detained without bail pending trial because he is seen as a serious flight risk and economic danger to the community, a federal judge said in a court filing. Costello is accused of posing as a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and an Iraq War...
El Chapo asks judge to vacate life sentence: Report
Former head of the Sinaloa Cartel Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has filed a petition for a judge to vacate his life sentence.
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
“When this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly he will…’tell you exactly who that leaker is!'” Trump warned. Former President Donald Trump threatened journalists with prison rape Saturday, suggesting the federal government use violence as a way to combat leaks to the media from journalists.
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
