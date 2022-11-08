Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Advocates grapple with details of potential constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights in Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the 2022 midterm elections over, reproductive rights groups across the state are looking ahead to placing a proposed amendment before voters to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and return questions of...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
8:30 a.m. Forecast: Nov. 12, 2022
Coach Ryan Day, Buckeye players on Ohio State’s win …. Coach Ryan Day, Buckeye players on Ohio State's win over Indiana. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hGRJ5O. The Rolling Stones tribute by The Ohio State Marching …. The Rolling Stones tribute by The Ohio State Marching Band. Man injured after officer-involved shooting.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide
As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking
Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with …. Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with rescue dogs. NBC4’s Mike Jackson shares health update in his own …. NBC4's Mike Jackson says all he ever wanted to be is a good storyteller. For 40 years, he's been that and so much more....
Former OSU player Harry Miller honored at Art of Recovery auction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State football player was honored Friday at the annual Art of Recovery Art Auction. Harry Miller received this year’s Recovery Award, which recognizes a community member who promotes recovery and ending the stigma surrounding mental health. Miller gained national attention after announcing he was medically retiring from football […]
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
Ohio Secretary of State on Ohio's Election Results
The Ohio Secretary of State reports the trusted source for all Ohio election results is LiveResults.OhioSoS.gov. There, you can view all the unofficial election results. While several other states continue to count their election night ballots, Ohio delivered their results on election night. The work of Ohio's 88 county boards...
Columbus measles outbreak concerning central Ohio pediatricians
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The current measles outbreak in Franklin County — the one that has subsequently shut down at least one daycare center this week — is concerning pediatricians all over central Ohio. Licking County pediatrician Sean Gallagher said Ohio used to have one of the...
Olga, Columbus Zoo’s beloved sassy siamang, dies at 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A devoted mother, excellent learner and cherished primate named Olga died in early November at the Columbus Zoo. Olga, a 33-year-old siamang, was euthanized Nov. 2 after her health rapidly declined, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced in a Facebook post Friday. When Olga’s appetite and energy started declining, health team […]
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
Courtyard Columbus-Newark, Ohio For Sale
CBRE Hotels has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of bids to acquire the fee simple interest in the 84-room Courtyard by Marriott located directly on State Route 161/16, west of downtown Newark, and east of Granville and New Albany, Ohio. The Courtyard is situated on 1.904-acre site with excellent configuration with prime access and visibility to State Route 16.
Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals
Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
