Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan city workers did an amazing job
We want to give a real thumbs up to the great job of removing two trees that we lost during the recent storm. It made a huge pile and I wasn't sure Bryan city workers could or would remove it for us. We came home one night and they had...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Thursday's Brazos Valley football capsules
Class 4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs vs. La Grange Leopards, Tigerland Stadium, 7 p.m. Thus far: Madisonville (6-4, 3-1 in 11-4A): Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19; Waco Connally 14-61; Salado 30-14. La Grange (5-5, 3-2 in 12-4A): Bellville 14-24; Columbus 7-44; La Vernia 37-27; Lago Vista 2-36; Splendora 38-7; Smithville 10-14; Caldwell 44-10; Giddings 38-14; Gonzales 50-18; Cuero 7-49.
Iola, Leon, Bremond advance to regional volleyball finals
LONGVIEW — Iola and Leon set up an all-Brazos Valley showdown at the Class 2A Region III volleyball tournament Friday with both teams advancing to the final at Lobo Coliseum. Iola first rallied past Beckville 26-24, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 in the first semifinal, and top-ranked Leon cruised past...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (5) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
United Way of the Brazos Valley's Ride2Health is racing to success
More than a year after winning a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist, the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s rideshare program, Ride2Health, is racing to success. Since its official launch in February 2022, Ride2Health has partnered with five local organizations, has around 15 volunteer drivers and over...
Calendar for Friday, Nov. 11
The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra will hold the 22nd annual Youth Concerto Competition finalists at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The finalists, selected by a panel of principal musicians and Dr. Marcelo Bussiki, music director and conductor of the BVSO, are Jerry Hsieh, Andrew Kim, Anna Kimber, Misato Koiwa and Christina Yum. The event is free to the public.
College Station overcomes weather, San Antonio Wagner for 37-19 victory
Arrington Maiden described it as the coldest game he’s played in during his young career. He may get a chance to experience much colder. In College Station’s 37-19 first-round playoff win over San Antonio Wagner, the Cougars battled not only the Thunderbirds on Friday night but also the weather as the teams contended with whipping wind, on and off rain and cooling temperatures at Cougar Stadium.
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team loses at No. 4 Auburn 10-6
AUBURN, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 4 Auburn 10-6 on Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. A&M’s Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Ariana Gray won in reining, while Alexa Leong and Haley Redifer won in fences, and Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship. Bricker was named a most outstanding performer.
Brenham 42, Dayton 28
BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 166 yards and another score to lead the Cubs past the Dayton Broncos 42-28 on Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs. Senior Reid Robinson caught four passes for 78...
Madisonville's Williams throws six TD passes in playoff win over La Grange
For Madisonville, Thursday night’s playoff matchup was a game five years in the making. After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Mustangs made the most of the opportunity, taking down La Grange 41-21 in Class 4A Division II bi-district action at College Station’s Cougar Field.
Highlights: A&M 69, A&M-Corpus Christi 45
Highlights of Texas A&M women's basketball's 69-45 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Reed Arena. (November 10, 2022)
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
GIDDINGs — Falls City’s Jacob Swierc scored on an 87-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Beavers held on to top the Bremond Tigers 40-36 in the Class 2A Division II bi-district playoffs Thursday night. Bremond’s Braylen Wortham ran for 165 yards and four touchdowns, including a...
B-CS Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree Program
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has officially opened its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Dec. 12, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area, by...
A&M Consolidated’s Goodwin, College Station’s Roberts signs with Texas A&M
The A&M Consolidated soccer team’s Ella Goodwin and the College Station track and field team’s Megan Roberts both signed scholarships with Texas A&M on Wednesday. Goodwin is a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers, helping them reach the 5A regional quarterfinals last season. Roberts finished seventh recently at...
Texas A&M walk-on Sam Mathews' long journey paid off during Florida game
Sam Mathews spent his Saturdays in 2019 like most college-age males in College Station — tailgating, watching Aggie football and bragging about how much better they would fare on the gridiron if given the chance. Unlike most college-aged males, however, those daydreams weren’t so far out of reach for...
College Station football team 'ready to seize it' against San Antonio Wagner
Logan Bradshaw and the College Station football team have been waiting for this since last year. The playoffs are finally here, and they’ve been on Bradshaw and his teammates’ minds since last season ended for the Cougars, who lost to Katy Paetow 27-24 in overtime in the Class 5A Division I state championship game.
Texas A&M women’s golf team signs two recruits
The Texas A&M women’s golf team signed Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and Sky Sudberry on Wednesday. Fernández García-Poggio, the younger sister of A&M senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio from Madrid, Spain, is the 25th-ranked amateur in the world. She has won five tournaments and finished in the top 10 19 times since 2021.
Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team signs four recruits
The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team signed four recruits this week — Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert. Bonilla is a four-year letterwinner at The Woodlands who competes in the breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley. He helped the Highlanders win the state title in 2021 and finish second at state last season.
