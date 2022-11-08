MINNEAPOLIS -- Ahead of his first matchup with the Vikings since being traded, Stefon Diggs waxed nostalgic Wednesday about his time in Minnesota. "My time in Minnesota was amazing, I love it," Diggs, now with the Buffalo Bills, said. "I had a great time in Minnesota, I don't have any bad taste in my mouth at all."MORE: Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has "the best fair in the world"Vikings fans might be surprised to hear that. The wide receiver's time in Minnesota came to a contentious end, with rumors of frustration, cryptic social media posts and more fueling a...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO