weareiowa.com
Des Moines Botanical Garden prepares for 3rd year of Dome After Dark
The event allows visitors to see the gardens illuminated with unique and colorful lighting. Tickets are available at dmbotanicalgarden.com/domeafterdark.
weareiowa.com
Services to be held this weekend for 4 Marshalltown students killed in crash
Saturday, Isacc and Adrian will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery. Sunday, a celebration of life for Yanitza and Linette Lopez will be held.
weareiowa.com
Valley gets comeback win over Dowling Catholic, SE Polk downs Johnston in Class 5A semifinals
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 2022 Class 5A state championship game is now set. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 22-12, and Southeast Polk defeated Johnston 35-14 in the semifinals Friday night. "The motivation all week. 35-3. It was embarrassing," said Zay Robinson, Valley sophomore receiver. "The comeback is real, and...
weareiowa.com
Van Meter rolls past West Branch 48-17 for a place in Class 1A state championship game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Van Meter Bulldogs continued their state title defense Friday morning at the UNI-Dome against West Branch in the Class 1A state semifinals. Van Meter, the defending champs, looked to hand the bears their first loss of the season and send them packing. "I mean,...
