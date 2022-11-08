Read full article on original website
GASHI Drops Moody “Elevators”
GASHI has certainly been on the rise for a while now. The Brooklyn rapper previously dropped 1984, an eighteen-song LP which features the likes of G-Eazy, Rose Gold, Diamond Cafe, Devault, and many more. The project subsequently turned heads, and GASHI now has an impressive list of collaborators, including Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Sting, and more. Now, he’s back with the highly anticipated follow-up Elevators.
Offset Pushes Back The Release Date Of New Album: Report
Offset revealed that he delayed the release of his follow-up to “Father Of 4.”. It looks like Offset will no longer be releasing his second solo studio album on Friday. The rapper slowly unveiled new music over the past few months in anticipation of his follow-up to Father Of 4 including the Baby Keem and Mike Dean-produced, “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “CODE.” In a leaked message exchange with a fanpage, Offset appeared to confirm a delay with the project’s release.
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
21 Savage Doubles Down On Kodak Black “Verzuz” Comments
21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”
Wizkid Is Embracing “More Love, Less Ego” On His New Album
After some delays, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego album has finally made its debut on DSPs. The 13-track project landed this Friday (November 11), finally complete with features from Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and Don Toliver. Thereupon the project’s arrival, the Nigerian hitmaker sat down with...
Boosie Responds To Being Clowned Over Spirit Airlines Flight
Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.
KayCyy Drops Dual Release, “I Love Myself” & “Who Else Would It Be”
KayCyy is not slowing down his insane 2022. After his album Get Used To It and his TW20 50 EP with Gesaffelstein, he’s dropped a few singles too. His latest come in a dual release: “I Love Myself” and “Who Else Would It Be.” Also, the latter has a music video as well, in which KayCyy vibes in beautiful mansion yards and opulent buildings.
GMK Recruits Future For New Single, “Dark Days”
Florida rapper GMK has graced fans with his first album this week tiled “Born To Be Free.” It offered its fair share of bangers and more melodic cuts featuring the likes of Toosi, JayDaYoungan, and Yungeen Ace. However, one of its standout tracks is “Dark Days” with Future, who just changed his last name to Cash. Both MCs spit over an atmospheric beat to paint their pictures of hard times.
Finesse2tymes Drops Off “Summo” Single, Announces “90 Days” Mixtape
It’s only been a few months since Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes’ name emerged amongst the mainstream rappers back in September. Since then, he continues to find new success with each song he drops. For his latest arrival, the lyricist is letting us know that he’s in the mood for “Summo.”
Black Eyed Peas Return With “ELEVATION”
Black Eyed Peas are back with a new full length project, “ELEVATION.”. Black Eyed Peas have been ramping up to a new album for a while now. Earlier, they released the single “DON’T YOU WORRY,” which features Shakira and David Guetta. Subsequently, they’ve released multiple remix versions of the track, with artists like Malaa, Dubdogz, Mark Ursa, and Farruko taking stabs at the song.
Nas & Hit-Boy’s “King’s Disease III” Gets All The Love On Our “Fire Emoji” Update
New tracks from Yung Bleu, Gucci Mane, and Fivio Foreign inside as well. Drake and 21 Savage got all the shine on last weekend’s Fire Emoji playlist update. This time around, Nas and Hit-Boy are enjoying their moment in the spotlight. The latter shared their long-awaited King’s Disease III...
Cardi B & Quavo Pen Emotional Messages To Takeoff: “You Are OUR Angel”
Beautiful words about the late Kirsnick Khari Ball continue to pour in following yesterday’s memorial. Friday (November 11) was an undeniably emotional day for the family of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff. After he was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month, the Atlanta native has been laid to rest. Now, he continues to be mounted by the friends, family, and fans that he leaves behind.
Baby Racks Talks Gucci Mane Dropping Him From Label: “I’m 1017 Forever”
Racks says things are currently good between him and Wop. Baby Racks is speaking out once again after being signed and dropped from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Record Label in the same day. Last week, the “Icy” star took to Twitter to announce the signing and subsequently releasing of the “Look Ma I Did It” rapper from his label, tweeting, “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017.”
French Montana Follows His 38th Birthday With “Yes I Do” Single: Stream
Celebrity birthdays have been coming in heaps over the past few weeks. One of the most recent ones was celebrated by none other than French Montana, who rung in his 38th on November 9th while surrounded by friends like Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, and Swizz Beatz – the latter of whom surprised his pal with a camel on his big day.
Fat Joe Details Private Talk With Kanye, Explains Defending Ashanti
Joe says a good friend of his questioned why he stood up for the singer & asked if he ever slept with her. We often receive unspoken tales of the industry courtesy of Fat Joe, and his visit to Red Table Talk wasn’t any different. The Rap icon has been involved in Hip Hop for decades, reaching far back to his early aspiring days in the Bronx. This week, he joined the ladies on the famed Facebook Watch series to once again speak about his lengthy career. During the conversation, he delivered plenty of gems, but it was his mentions of Ashanti and Kanye West that have social media talking.
Yung Bleu Drops “Tantra” Ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, French Montana
This week, our favorite artists have shared new music, including Yung Bleu who arrived with Tantra. The Alabama star has been enjoying the fruits of his successes since his burst into the mainstream. Last year, he delivered his praise-worthy debut Moon Boy, and now, he’s back with its follow-up.
Drake Clowned For Bonnet Pic, 21 Savage Reacts
The Toronto star also bet $121k on a game of 2K between his collaborator 21 Savage and streamer Kai Cenat. Many of Drake’s bars, disses, and refrains on Her Loss have entered the pantheon of 6 God memes online. Especially “21, can you do something for me” went viral on platforms like TikTok, plus his cheeky “Purr” ad-lib. Recently, 21 responded to a couple of these with streamer Kai Cenat. Meanwhile, there’s a recent Drake pic in a bonnet that begs a reaction.
SleazyWorld Go Finally Drops New Project “Where The Shooters Be”
SleazyWorld Go is a force to be reckoned with. After years of bubbling up through the streets through a string of mixtapes and singles, 2022 shaped up to be a milestone year in his career. He procured co-signs from major artists, like Lil Baby and G Herbo. Meanwhile, his records have rattled through TikTok, nightclubs, and car stereos.
Stormzy Shares New Single “Firebabe”
Following his appearance on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Stormzy’s back with his latest single, “Firebabe.” The UK rapper’s new single is the latest in his rollout for his forthcoming album, This Is What I Mean, due out on November 25th. Last month, he announced the project and shared the first official single, “Hide & Seek.”
DRAM Returns With “What Had Happened Was…”
Artistic growth can be hard to come across in the music industry, but DRAM is a shining example of the importance of artist development. The Virginia-bred artist (formerly known as Shelley FKA DRAM) dropped his debut album, Big Baby DRAM, in 2016, but shortly thereafter, he went on a years-long album hiatus. In 2021, he popped back out with a new stage name and his long-awaited sophomore album, Shelley FKA DRAM. Today, he has dropped his third LP — What Had Happened Was… — under his original stage name, and his growth over the years must be talked about.
