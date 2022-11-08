ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wunc.org

Talking about outcomes of key races in North Carolina

Taking a look at the outcomes in some of the key North Carolina races in the midterm elections, WFAE's Marshall Terry is joined by Jim Morrill, co-host of WFAE’s podcast, Inside Politics: Election 2022. Marshall Terry: Well, first, did anything surprise you?. Jim Morrill: You know, I think overall...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTAM/WBTFM

North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results

Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Wray retains NC House 27 seat by 61 percent margin

Incumbent North Carolina House 27 Representative Michael Wray was returned to office for a tenth term Tuesday, beating his Republican challenger and former Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp. Wray won by an 18,036 to 11,323 margin, collecting 61.43 percent of the votes. In Halifax County Wray collected 61.80 percent of...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

