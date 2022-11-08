Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund celebrates 30 years of supporting families

Read full article on original website
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
This Ancient Whale Is Alabama's State Fossil
And this apex predator had a rather ironic name. Basilosaurus cetoides.Colin Swift/Encyclopedia of Alabama. Roughly 35 million years ago, much of Alabama was underwater. And a 60 to 70 feet long, serpentine predator dominated this warm, shallow sea. Its name, Basilosaurus, means "king lizard", but this was no reptile.
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
Is teacher absenteeism getting worse? Alabama is going to track it to find out
Alabama state education officials will begin tracking and analyzing teacher absences in local schools in an effort to determine if too many teachers are missing school. “There are all these rumors out there that teachers miss 30% or 40% of the time [in school],” Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said. “That’s not true, because if that were true, they would be having to take leave without pay.”
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
25 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates
Flu and RSV are dominating the headlines but COVID-19 – unfortunately – hasn’t gone away. The emergence of variants, most notably Omicron, has led to waves of surges in the virus. As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has recorded over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 97.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 69% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 8.4% of vaccinated people have received the most recently available bivalent booster doses.
outdooralabama.com
Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
weisradio.com
ALABAMA’S RANDY OWEN AND TEDDY GENTRY RELEASE STATEMENTS ON PASSING OF JEFF COOK
Nashville, Tenn. (November 10, 2022) — ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of. their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. _“He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any. instrument...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says
A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
wvtm13.com
Tracking Hurricane Nicole and impacts to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Hurricane Nicole moves into Florida overnight into Thursday morning. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
alreporter.com
Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law
The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
alabamawx.com
Cold Air Rolls Into Alabama Over The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: Alabama is rain-free this afternoon; the rain shield associated with Tropical Depression Nicole is well to the northeast, the sky has cleared temporary over the western counties of the state. Temperatures are hovering around 70 degrees in most locations. Clouds will increase tonight, and some rain will push into Northwest Alabama during the pre-dawn hours.
alabamawx.com
Breezy/Rain At Times Tonight For East Alabama
RAIN FOR EAST ALABAMA TONIGHT: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring breezy and wet weather to the eastern half of Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will we east of I-65, with the heavier amounts (around one inch) near the Georgia state line. Showers across West Alabama tonight will be light and spotty.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
Good News Network
Nation’s Largest No-Kill Rescue Shelter Opens in Alabama to Save 5,000 Dogs a Year
These are Macon County Kennels, the largest no-kill rescue shelter in the U.S., and newly opened in Alabama to help combat a pet overpopulation crisis in the southeastern United States. It was renovated from an old greyhound training center into a facility that has the capacity to save, rehabilitate, and...
WSFA
Ensler becomes Alabama’s first Jewish legislator in more than 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw the election of its first Jewish state lawmaker in more than forty years Tuesday as Democrat Phillip Ensler unseated his Republican rival by a commanding margin. Ensler’s victory over Republican state Rep. Charlotte happened with 60% of the vote. Surrounded by family and close...
