Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Uptown residents deal with massive water main break days after voicing concerns to WDSU
NEW ORLEANS — Just days after Uptown residents shared their frustrations about unfinished projects and incomplete sidewalks, a water line main break spewed gallons of water causing more issues for their neighborhood. Uptown resident Jackie Roelofs is nine months pregnant and expecting her bundle of joy in a matter...
whereyat.com
The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans
The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
WDSU
Woman shot in the Lower Garden District Friday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a woman was shot in the Lower Garden District on Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. The victim was transported...
WDSU
Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
fox8live.com
Helicopter on scene of accident on I-12 West near Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter was on the scene Friday (Nov. 11) morning on the scene where I-12 West is closed past Highway 11 due to an accident. Authorities confirmed there was an accident with injury. Three lanes have been reopened. However, officials are advising commuters to take Hwy....
NOLA.com
Crabbers pull traps from Lake Maurepas ahead of carbon capture project: 'I’m holding out'
Crabbing is in Laramie Hill’s blood. Every morning, he boards his boat, the Staffer’s Legacy, and seeks crabs along the bottom of Lake Maurepas as they migrate to and from Lake Pontchartrain every season. He’s the third in his family line to take up the business and has honed his craft for more than half his 40 years.
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for the 1st round of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs have begun in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games. You can follow below to keep up with the important games in the New Orleans area, and across South Louisiana. If you're...
NOLA.com
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
fox8live.com
18-wheel truck in flames on I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - An 18-wheeler was on fire on the 1-10 East Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday (Nov. 11) morning. The fire occurred at milepost 220. Authorities say they have put the fire out but traffic is still impacted at I-310 North at I-10. Commuters are advised to take Airline...
Two statues missing from New Orleans City Park's Botanical Gardens, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — Two statues were reported missing from City Park's Botanical Gardens, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police did not say which statues were taken or if they were on display or not, but confirmed that they are investigating their disappearance. City Park officials said they...
NOLA.com
14 months behind schedule, Severn Avenue drainage project in Metairie almost complete
Construction on Severn Avenue near the Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie is finally coming to a close. By the end of Monday, all travel lanes between West Esplanade Avenue and Veterans Memorial Boulevard are expected to be open and clear of traffic cones, according to Jefferson Parish Public Works Director Mark Drewes.
fox8live.com
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
NOLA.com
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival: How to get there, where to park, hours, attractions
Jean Lafitte is hosting its 2022 Seafood Festival this weekend, after postponing it from June while the town recovered from 2021's Hurricane Ida. The festival offers live music, swamp tours, kayak rentals, local seafood, a wine walk and art. When is it?. Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m -...
NOLA.com
Priced Out! 1119 Dauphine St.
Priced Out is a new semi-regular Gambit feature covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. In the market for a little (and we mean little) French Quarter living? Well, look no further than 1119 Dauphine St., where this one-bedroom, one-bath oasis is just waiting to be yours — if you can afford it.
Affordable housing progress in New Orleans East at ‘Highrise Nola’ apartments
"I'm a college student, I go to Xavier, so it is convenient and affordable," Washington said.
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
WDSU
Pilot crashes in woods near Slidell Municipal Airport over the weekend
SLIDELL, La. — A plane crash that happened in Slidell over the weekend seriously injured a pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reports that the plane crash happened Sunday near the Slidell Municipal Airport. According to the accident report, the plane crashed into a wooded area...
Juan LaFonta rolls out the red carpet to free Wakanda Forever screening
Juan LaFonta invites residents in the greater New Orleans region to a special red carpet event to watch the premier of Wakanda Forever.
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
