'My Biggest Regret': Lauren Conrad Apologies To Kristin Cavallari For Calling Her A 'S---' On 'Laguna Beach'

By Haley Gunn
 4 days ago
Before there were Housewives , there was Laguna Beach . Now, more than a decade later, Lauren Conrad apologized to Kristin Cavallari for one of the MTV reality show's messiest moments — when she called Kristin a "s---", RadarOnline.com has learned.

The apologetic moment between the two women, who were framed as high school enemies for the MTV drama, on an episode of the Dear Media's podcast, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen .

Kristin stars in the podcast alongside her high school sweetheart and fellow Laguna Beach cast member, Stephen Colletti .

One moment that was discussed was when the hosts asked Lauren what her "re-do" moment would be. Lauren referenced a cast trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she (known as "LC" on the show), called Kristin a "s---."

"My biggest regret, watching it, [was] I called you a s---," LC said to Kristin. "I'm so sorry."

"I couldn't believe I did that. Because I think where I'm at now I would never call another woman that," Lauren continued in her apology to Kristin. "And it was, for me, like the most embarrassing moment. I was like, 'Oh, gross.'"

Kristin quickly chimed in, telling LC, "thank you," and admitted to saying "horrible things" and taking insecurities out on Lauren.

LC also shared that even when the episodes originally aired, she never watched them fully — until recently.

"I actually haven't watched full episodes, ever," Lauren admitted to the podcast hosts. "I used to skip over other people's parts."

"It was almost like I was seeing what everyone else was seeing and that was it," Lauren continued, adding she began rewatching the show during a recent bout of COVID.

"Watching it was so much worse than what I imagined it to be," Lauren said. "It was really cringey."

Lauren went on to talk about how little she actually said in the show — and that most of her lines were written for her.

"The most you hear me speak, I think really is in that intro," Lauren continued. "So it's funny that most of my words are actually written for me."

Kristin exclaimed how "interesting" Lauren's discovery of her true commentary was while acknowledging that the two never really had any "beef."

"I think it was done," Lauren said alluding to MTV producers creating drama between the two women for the storyline. The duo shared that they "squashed" drama prior to filming.

