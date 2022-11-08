Read full article on original website
Orleans Parish 2022 Election Results
ORLEANS PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Orleans Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
WDSU
Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes
BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
fox8live.com
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several key races on the city, parish, district, and even state level in the election on Nov. 8.
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
Cantrell says she was targeted by charter change proposition
Speaking today about the new change to the city’s charter where the City Council will approve of her appointments to high-ranking city offices.
FOX 28 Spokane
23-year-old defeats 2-term mayor in small Louisiana city
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A 23-year-old has defeated a two-term incumbent to become a small Louisiana city’s next mayor. WWL-TV reported Wednesday that Democrat Tyrin Truong bested 47-year-old independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette in Bogalusa. That’s a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana. Truong says that he is “honestly at a loss for words” and that he wants to build “a better Bogalusa and a better city.” Perrette was first elected in 2014 and has conceded this year’s election. She says Truong lacks the skills to lead the city but that she prays she is wrong and will help during the transition.
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
brproud.com
Runoff declared in Zachary’s mayoral election
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayoral race in Zachary involved three candidates: Francis Nezianya, David McDavid and Laura O’Brien, and a runoff was declared Tuesday night. David McDavid earned 46.52 percent of votes, Francis Nezianya earned 33.72 percent of votes, and Laura O’Brien earned 19.76 percent of votes.
NOLA.com
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie thankful for big victory in reelection bid
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie felt good about his prospects of being reelected on Nov. 8, and in a village with one voting precinct, it didn’t take long for him to get word that had happened. “About 8:15 (p.m.), I got the call,” he told the St. Tammany Farmer a...
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
lionsroarnews.com
Hammond’s guide to midterm elections
The 2022 U.S. midterm elections have arrived and Hammond residents will be tasked with choosing their next representative for mayor, among other crucial offices. On the ballot this year for mayor are four candidates: a pair of Republicans, Pete Panepinto and Darryl Smith, as well as two Democrats, Tracy Washington Wells and Johnny Pecoraro.
WDSU
New Orleans residents elect new state senator
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
Kenner polling place target of bomb threat
Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court John Gegenheimer says the voting machines will be moved back to their normal locations once the “all clear” is given.
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
ELECTION 2022: Zachary mayoral, police chief races headed for a run-off after tight election
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Two highly contested races in Zachary are headed for a run-off in December. Longtime Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and longtime city councilman Francis Nezianya are headed for a run-off election to determine who will become the city’s next mayor. Zachary Mayor:. David McDavid (R):...
