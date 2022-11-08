ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Orleans Parish 2022 Election Results

ORLEANS PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Orleans Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bogalusa elects new mayor, Wendy Perette concedes

BOGALUSA, La. — The city of Bogalusa elected a new mayor Tuesday night. Mayor Wendy Perette conceded after coming third in the mayor's race. Tyrin Truong defeated Perette to win the mayor's race with 55 percent of the vote. Don't see results? Tap here. Perette issued the following statement...
BOGALUSA, LA
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
Runoff declared in Zachary’s mayoral election

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayoral race in Zachary involved three candidates: Francis Nezianya, David McDavid and Laura O’Brien, and a runoff was declared Tuesday night. David McDavid earned 46.52 percent of votes, Francis Nezianya earned 33.72 percent of votes, and Laura O’Brien earned 19.76 percent of votes.
ZACHARY, LA
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
Hammond’s guide to midterm elections

The 2022 U.S. midterm elections have arrived and Hammond residents will be tasked with choosing their next representative for mayor, among other crucial offices. On the ballot this year for mayor are four candidates: a pair of Republicans, Pete Panepinto and Darryl Smith, as well as two Democrats, Tracy Washington Wells and Johnny Pecoraro.
HAMMOND, LA
New Orleans residents elect new state senator

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

