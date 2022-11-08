BATON ROUGE (AP) — A 23-year-old has defeated a two-term incumbent to become a small Louisiana city’s next mayor. WWL-TV reported Wednesday that Democrat Tyrin Truong bested 47-year-old independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette in Bogalusa. That’s a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana. Truong says that he is “honestly at a loss for words” and that he wants to build “a better Bogalusa and a better city.” Perrette was first elected in 2014 and has conceded this year’s election. She says Truong lacks the skills to lead the city but that she prays she is wrong and will help during the transition.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO