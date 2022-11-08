ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebronxfreepress.com

Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul

The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

GOP shows strength in Long Island House races

The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Republicans make major inroads in southern Brooklyn

Republicans made significant gains in Brooklyn on election night, winning three Assembly seats in southern Brooklyn in an upset to some incumbent Democrats. Republicans say their wins were due because they ran on a message of public safety, similar to the Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin. “That was the...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

After a three-hour, 200-mile journey from upstate New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has finally arrived in New York City. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New …. After a three-hour, 200-mile journey from upstate New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has finally arrived in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State. The month-long observance will recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between New York State and Puerto Rico and highlight the important contributions of people of Puerto Rican descent in the state. The proclamation also acknowledges the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island this past September, and ongoing support, supplies, and other relief efforts to people in Puerto Rico and its government.
pix11.com

Biden urges fight against climate change at COP 27

During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets --warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe. Biden urges fight against climate change at COP 27. During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC votes yes on 4 ballot measures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. The first ballot proposal was posed to voters statewide. “Question one was a $4.2 billion environmental bond act focused on things like climate resiliency, clean drinking water nature, preservation, and much more […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy