Maricopa County, AZ

Federal election officials say reported voting issues in Arizona won't disrupt election

By Jana Winter, Yahoo News
 4 days ago
Senior officials with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency seemed to downplay reports of a small number of issues related to voting by reassuring reporters on Tuesday that the agency had seen nothing that could have any impact on disrupting election infrastructure.

During an at times contentious background call with reporters, CISA senior officials said they were aware of some – but not other – widely reported issues related to voting machines or the websites of county governments involved in the voting process.

Officials with CISA, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, said they were aware of issues in Maricopa County, Ariz., and were in communication with county and elected officials and with Dominion, the voting machine company reported to be potentially tied to the ballot issues.

“Elections are surprisingly technical and complicated, and there are vast differences in how voting works across counties and states,” the official said, referring further questions to Maricopa officials.

“While changes may result in delays in the reporting of results, it's important to stress that such issues should not affect anyone's ability to cast a ballot,” the official said.

The official cautioned to not misinterpret “normal technical challenges” as malicious activity but deflected repeated questions from reporters about specific incidents involving an array of activity, including announcements from a pro-Russia hacking group naming certain websites as targets. (Those websites appeared to be down, according to the reporter asking about it on the call.)

CISA said they were not tracking reports on Twitter – and in the press – about the Champaign, Ill., government website for the past month, which is affecting voting today.

“We are not tracking that one specifically,” the senior CISA official said.

The senior CISA official also said the agency does not monitor social media.

Yet, the official said CISA had not seen evidence of foreign influence affecting election infrastructure.

CISA continues “to see no specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure. Or election day operations. We've seen no activity that can cause anyone to question the security, integrity or resilience of our election infrastructure," the official said.

The officials referred any additional questions to their spokespeople. Their spokespeople have not returned Yahoo News’ repeated requests for further information about cyber disruptions or threats of attack.

Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
Maricopa County Vote Count Faces Further Delays: Official

It seems that Arizona’s election results announcement will have to wait. Election officials from Maricopa County, the state’s most populated county, of over 4.5 million, have not touched the enormous pile of early ballots delivered on Tuesday, according to the county’s District 3 Supervisor Bill Gates. They won’t begin to count the approximately 290,000 votes they received on Tuesday until Friday, he said. Mailed ballots given to county officials must go through a process before they can be properly recorded. “If you drop off an early ballot, it means it has to come in on Wednesday and start the process...
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win

Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots...
Mark Kelly: Time to let go of `conspiracies of the past'

PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of "conspiracies of the past" on Saturday, calling for unity a day after winning reelection to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump's push to overturn the 2020 election and...
Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state...
Why AP called Nevada governor for Joe Lombardo

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state's biggest counties. The Associated Press determined that votes from Las Vegas' Clark County and Reno's Washoe County weren't being won by Sisolak by large enough margins to make up the incumbent's difference with Lombardo given the number of outstanding ballots.
Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals for U.S. Senate and governor. The races remained too early to call two days after the election, with some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a...
400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
Early election results show voters reject three judges’ bids for retention

Initial results reveal voters rejected three judges’ bids for retention in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
