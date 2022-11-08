ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Melinda French Gates' Rumored New Man Jon Du Pre Is Absolutely Shredded

The 63-year-old former Fox correspondent frequently shares shirtless photos to Instagram. Melinda French Gates has a new boyfriend, per TMZ sources, and if his Instagram pictures are anything to go by he is very committed to (ahem) fitness. The man in question, 63-year-old Jon Du Pre's social media is littered...
Lindsay Lohan Says She and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Both On-Board For Freaky Friday Sequel

Lohan further teased fans by taking part in the latest "Freaky Friday" themed internet trend. Lindsay Lohan has big plans for her comeback to acting and is answering her fans' requests for a "Freaky Friday" sequel. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the 36-year-old "Falling For...
Rainn Wilson Keeps Changing His Weather Name...But The Message Remains the Same

He also suggested other celebs change their names, such as "Cardi the Arctic B is Melting", "Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered" and "Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprio Are Melting," Introducing Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson!. On Wednesday, "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson announced that he's changing his name to Rainnfall...
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Says She Fell Down Stairs, In Neck Brace

"A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…" Camila Alves is recovering from a "silly fall" down her stairs. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey shared an update with her fans concerning her recovery after hurting her neck. "Sh-t Happens," she wrote in a...
Kim Kardashian Lavishes Khloe with Praise, Says She's 'Skinnier Than Ever'

While designer Jeremy Scott tells her, "Your measurements are skinnier than the models who would do the show. You should know that — that little waist is teensy itsy bitsy." Khloe Kardashian is receiving new reactions to her weight loss. In a recent episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kim...
Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy After Batman Voice Actor's Death

"It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part ... he will always be my Batman." Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman on the iconic "Batman: The Animated Series," has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 66. Known...
Millie Bobby Brown Says This Costar Is 'Lousy Kisser' During Lie Detector Test

When asked if he's gotten any "better," she responded, "Not with me, no." Eleven may have the hots for Mike on "Stranger Things," but Millie Bobby Brown doesn't love locking lips with Finn Wolfhard as much as her character does. The actress was the latest to get strapped up to...
Hilary Duff, Aaron Carter's Reps Slam Upcoming 'Incomplete' Memoir as 'Money Grab'

"To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting." Five days since the tragic death of Aaron Carter was also five days out from publication of an "Incomplete" memoir of his life, but the news isn't sitting well with ex Hilary Duff or his management team.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Baby No. 12 On the Way

The baby girl marks the "The Masked Singer" host's third child with Abby De La Rosa, while model Alyssa Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon's twelfth child. Nick Cannon's brood is continuing to grow -- he's become a father once again!. On Friday, the television host announced that he and...
6 Burning Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Questions Answered (Spoilers)

T'Challa's death explained, a new Black Panther crowned and an emotional, mid-credits reveal that changes everything. Following the real-life death of Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was always going to be an emotionally heavy film. And director Ryan Coogler definitely delivered, giving fans a movie that honors who came before while laying the groundwork for what's to come.

