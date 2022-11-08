Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Melinda French Gates' Rumored New Man Jon Du Pre Is Absolutely Shredded
The 63-year-old former Fox correspondent frequently shares shirtless photos to Instagram. Melinda French Gates has a new boyfriend, per TMZ sources, and if his Instagram pictures are anything to go by he is very committed to (ahem) fitness. The man in question, 63-year-old Jon Du Pre's social media is littered...
toofab.com
Christina Applegate 'Pretty Convinced' Dead to Me Could Be Last Acting Role After MS Diagnosis
Applegate said filming the show's final season sometimes felt "like torture," adding that it's "too hard" for her to watch back. Christina Applegate opened up about her future in Hollywood following her MS diagnosis and why the final season of "Dead to me" might be her last time in front of the screen.
toofab.com
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
toofab.com
Lindsay Lohan Says She and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Both On-Board For Freaky Friday Sequel
Lohan further teased fans by taking part in the latest "Freaky Friday" themed internet trend. Lindsay Lohan has big plans for her comeback to acting and is answering her fans' requests for a "Freaky Friday" sequel. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the 36-year-old "Falling For...
See Just How Accurately Elizabeth Debicki Portrayed Princess Diana on 'The Crown' in Viral New Fan Video
Fans of The Crown are absolutely geeking out over Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Season 5 of the Netflix series, which was released earlier this week. One user on Twitter went viral after sharing a video of Diana's real tell-all interview side-by-side with a scene from...
toofab.com
Rainn Wilson Keeps Changing His Weather Name...But The Message Remains the Same
He also suggested other celebs change their names, such as "Cardi the Arctic B is Melting", "Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered" and "Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprio Are Melting," Introducing Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson!. On Wednesday, "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson announced that he's changing his name to Rainnfall...
toofab.com
Kelsea Ballerini Reacts After Wearing the Same Dress As MacKenzie Porter at CMA Awards
The "Miss Me More" singer also posted a TikTok in response to a user who referred to her as "Smurfette" Kelsea Ballerini is weighing in after she and fellow country singer MacKenzie Porter wore the same blue Balenciaga gown to the 2022 CMA Awards earlier this week. On Thursday, the...
toofab.com
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Says She Fell Down Stairs, In Neck Brace
"A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…" Camila Alves is recovering from a "silly fall" down her stairs. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey shared an update with her fans concerning her recovery after hurting her neck. "Sh-t Happens," she wrote in a...
toofab.com
Kim Kardashian Lavishes Khloe with Praise, Says She's 'Skinnier Than Ever'
While designer Jeremy Scott tells her, "Your measurements are skinnier than the models who would do the show. You should know that — that little waist is teensy itsy bitsy." Khloe Kardashian is receiving new reactions to her weight loss. In a recent episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kim...
toofab.com
Will Ferell Cradles Audience Member Like a 'Baby Bengal Tiger' During Fallon Interview
"For those of you watching the show tonight - the audience member that Will Ferrell turns into a Bengal tiger is not a 'plant' it’s just Will’s genius brain moving 90 mph," Fallon later tweeted. Will Ferrell’s latest interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" took an...
toofab.com
Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy After Batman Voice Actor's Death
"It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part ... he will always be my Batman." Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman on the iconic "Batman: The Animated Series," has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 66. Known...
toofab.com
Millie Bobby Brown Says This Costar Is 'Lousy Kisser' During Lie Detector Test
When asked if he's gotten any "better," she responded, "Not with me, no." Eleven may have the hots for Mike on "Stranger Things," but Millie Bobby Brown doesn't love locking lips with Finn Wolfhard as much as her character does. The actress was the latest to get strapped up to...
toofab.com
Hilary Duff, Aaron Carter's Reps Slam Upcoming 'Incomplete' Memoir as 'Money Grab'
"To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting." Five days since the tragic death of Aaron Carter was also five days out from publication of an "Incomplete" memoir of his life, but the news isn't sitting well with ex Hilary Duff or his management team.
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
toofab.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Baby No. 12 On the Way
The baby girl marks the "The Masked Singer" host's third child with Abby De La Rosa, while model Alyssa Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon's twelfth child. Nick Cannon's brood is continuing to grow -- he's become a father once again!. On Friday, the television host announced that he and...
toofab.com
6 Burning Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Questions Answered (Spoilers)
T'Challa's death explained, a new Black Panther crowned and an emotional, mid-credits reveal that changes everything. Following the real-life death of Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was always going to be an emotionally heavy film. And director Ryan Coogler definitely delivered, giving fans a movie that honors who came before while laying the groundwork for what's to come.
Comments / 0