Best Bets for Philadelphia Eagles versus Commanders in Week 10
It’s doubtful that there are any Philadelphia Eagles fans that need to be reminded of there being a game that needs to be played on Monday Night Football. Just in case you’re in the minority, however, here’s another announcement (and a few suggested wagers that should keep you busy during the proceedings).
Josh Heupel made a shameless Tennessee push for CFP style points
Josh Heupel goes No More Mr. Nice Guy by paddling Missouri in the Tennessee parking lot. Josh Heupel hates Missouri so much, you would think the Tennessee head coach went to Kansas!. A week after getting their remaining teeth kicked in by Georgia in Athens, Heupel decided the Vols needed...
Philadelphia Eagles name their Fan of the Year for 2022
The legend, Brandon Graham, was just called to the principal’s office. Relax, it’s not what you think. The long-tenured defensive end was there to announce the Philadelphia Eagles Fan of the Year for 2022. On November 10th, Matt Auerbach, principal of Mount Pleasant Elementary school was reading the...
Lincoln Riley delivers bad news for USC’s College Football Playoff hopes
Lincoln Riley said that USC running back Travis Dye’s senior season has sadly come to an end. Although No. 8 USC clobbered utterly toothless Colorado on Friday night to the tune of 55-17, the Trojans lost one of their most important offensive weapons for the season in the blowout victory.
