Court Bombshell: Lisa Marie Presley's Alleged Connection To Danny Masterson Accuser REVEALED, Elvis' Only Child Barred From Testifying About Scientology Ties

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley will be called to testify in Danny Masterson's criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tony Ortega of The Underground Bunker said Elvis Presley 's only child was brought up in court on Tuesday as the judge wanted to better understand why the prosecution was bringing her in as a witness in Masterson's criminal case amid strong objections from the defense.

The That '70s Show actor is on trial after being charged in 2020 with forcibly sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, for which he pleaded not guilty.

Three of the alleged victims were Scientologists, like Masterson, at the time of the alleged assaults.

"This is not going to become a trial on Scientology," Judge Charlaine Olmedo highlighted at a pre-trial hearing.

Based on the latest update, it's clear Olmedo is sticking to that.

Ortega revealed on Tuesday that deputy district attorney Reinhold Mueller said Lisa Marie — a former Scientologist — was subpoenaed to get her personal account regarding Jane Doe #1, a friend of hers.

Apparently, Lisa Marie was instructed by the Church of Scientology to " dissuade " Jane Doe #1 from reporting the alleged rape done by Masterson, which Ortega slammed as an "obstruction of justice."

Presley was reportedly questioned and gave a statement last week. According to Ortega, she was granted immunity to testify "if that's what it would take."

However, her testimony will be limited.

Judge Olmedo apparently said Presley can go under oath with " prior consistent statements " to agree with any claims that have already been made.

"But she can't go into any of the Scientology stuff," said Ortega. "They're going to have to save that for the civil lawsuit."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the alleged victims sued the church and Masterson in a civil lawsuit that is still pending in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Scientology denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The defense in his current trial previously argued that Masterson's accusers formed a "sisterhood" to take down Masterson and the church.

Philip Cohen , Masterson's lead defense lawyer, also brought attention to alleged inconsistencies in Jane Doe #1's accounts between her first statement to the LAPD, statements in a draft civil complaint, and her more recent statements.

The accuser, on the other hand, testified about the alleged incident that went down on April 25, 2003 at Masterson's home, claiming she was served a fruity drink before he assaulted her and traumatized her.

If convicted on all charges , Masterson faces 45 years to life behind bars.

Comments / 18

Bonez 5.56
3d ago

I don’t know all the facts but it seems like Scientology has their hands deep in a lot of shady business. And if he is guilty fine, but there needs to be a limit on this kind of stuff. I don’t care how “powerful” someone is they aren’t above law. Go to the police, if they don’t help go to their boss and then theirs. Waiting 5 or 10+ years doesn’t help your case.

Reply(1)
32
biden harris #1
4d ago

u think its just 3 women trying to get money from him I don't care what reason u have if stuff happens report it within couple days not 25 years later

Reply(3)
37
Karen Fuller
3d ago

try going against a wealthy person or entity...they have the money to tie it up in court for years..you are attacked, your life threatened... and any youthful indiscretions are put out there and they lie. it sounds like they were members of the cult so they are also going against their religious leaders. they can make ur life pure hell. psychologically and in just living. don't forget the Catholic church and what they've done and they're not alone.

Reply
9
