Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Will Greet Mike McCarthy This Sunday

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent the first 13 years of his NFL career working under head coach Mike McCarthy.

Now, with McCarthy coaching in Dallas, the two will meet again this Sunday.

During his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this afternoon, Rodgers said he's looking forward to seeing his former head coach and plans on giving him "a big old hug."

"I can't wait to give Big Mike a big old hug & I know it means a lot to him to come back," Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show .

Despite a tumultuous final season for McCarthy in Green Bay, Rodgers hopes "the reception for him [McCarthy] is as warm as it needs to be" given the overall success he had as head coach of the Packers.

In 2010, McCarthy coached Green Bay to their first Super Bowl victory since 1996, which, according to Rodgers, is something he and many Packers fans shouldn't forget.

"He's got a street named after him, obviously we won a Super Bowl together, but he meant a lot to the town for 13 years and was a big part of our success," Rodgers continued.

While Rodgers may have nice things to say about McCarthy this Tuesday, it'll likely be all business come game time as the Packers look to snap their five-game losing streak Sunday against the Cowboys.

Comments / 1

choreman
4d ago

he probably say hi how's it going. I bet you don't miss my childish was to get attention do you, really went overboard this year

Reply
3
 

Athlon Sports

