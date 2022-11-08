ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

After a three-hour, 200-mile journey from upstate New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has finally arrived in New York City. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New …. After a three-hour, 200-mile journey from upstate New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has finally arrived in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Celebrating Sundae Day with Mr. G

Surreal Creamery in New York City adds a unique twist to National Sundae Day. Surreal Creamery in New York City adds a unique twist to National Sundae Day. The center of Nicole's remnants may still be in the Carolinas as of Friday evening, but an approaching cold front has helped funnel up the rain during the day. Through the afternoon, the rain came and there were a few waves where it came down hard, causing some ponding on area roadways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

PR Federal Affairs Administration office will open in NYC

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday, where she announced the opening of an office that will help Puerto Ricans living in New York.The governor said the New York Office of Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will open in the Bronx.It will make it easier for people to obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services."It just makes sense to have us reopen a Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office right in New York. Puerto Ricans come, they have many hurdles to deal with -- records, government documents, birth certificates, marriage licenses," Hochul said.The governor says a similar office that was located in Times Square closed in 2017.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York City Veterans Day Parade honors those who served

New York City and the nation will mark Veterans Day on Friday, pausing to reflect and honor those who protected the United States through their military service. New York City Veterans Day Parade honors those who …. New York City and the nation will mark Veterans Day on Friday, pausing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

'Ohio State Murders' comes to Broadway

The provocative mystery marks the Broadway debut of legendary Black playwright Adrienne Kennedy. The provocative mystery marks the Broadway debut of legendary Black playwright Adrienne Kennedy. Fur-free gala: Celebs speak up for animals at NYC …. The Humane Society’s “To the Rescue!” gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'

Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Gala...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Moose on the Loose: Giants should make playoffs

The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis. The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Wartime memories rekindled aboard USS Intrepid

A small group of veterans of past conflicts recently reflected on the days they served aboard a warship now docked in the Hudson River. A small group of veterans of past conflicts recently reflected on the days they served aboard a warship now docked in the Hudson River. Tri-state area...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

GOP shows strength in Long Island House races

The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Sherman tank crew members honored ahead of Veterans Day

The legendary Sherman tank was introduced onto the battlefield during World War II 80 years ago as a crucial weapon in liberating the world from a darkness that is still unimaginable. Sherman tank crew members honored ahead of Veterans …. The legendary Sherman tank was introduced onto the battlefield during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC votes yes on 4 ballot measures

New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. Remnants of Nicole bring rain, gusts to NY, NJ. The remnants of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Remnants of Nicole bring rain, gusts to NY, NJ

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. Tips for picking the best Medicare plan. Everyone's talking about health insurance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy