pix11.com
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City
After a three-hour, 200-mile journey from upstate New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has finally arrived in New York City. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New …. After a three-hour, 200-mile journey from upstate New York, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has finally arrived in New York City.
pix11.com
Celebrating Sundae Day with Mr. G
Surreal Creamery in New York City adds a unique twist to National Sundae Day.
PR Federal Affairs Administration office will open in NYC
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Puerto Rico on Friday, where she announced the opening of an office that will help Puerto Ricans living in New York.The governor said the New York Office of Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will open in the Bronx.It will make it easier for people to obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services."It just makes sense to have us reopen a Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office right in New York. Puerto Ricans come, they have many hurdles to deal with -- records, government documents, birth certificates, marriage licenses," Hochul said.The governor says a similar office that was located in Times Square closed in 2017.
pix11.com
New York City Veterans Day Parade honors those who served
New York City and the nation will mark Veterans Day on Friday, pausing to reflect and honor those who protected the United States through their military service.
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
pix11.com
'Ohio State Murders' comes to Broadway
The provocative mystery marks the Broadway debut of legendary Black playwright Adrienne Kennedy.
pix11.com
Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'
Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
pix11.com
Moose on the Loose: Giants should make playoffs
The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis. The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis.
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
pix11.com
Wartime memories rekindled aboard USS Intrepid
A small group of veterans of past conflicts recently reflected on the days they served aboard a warship now docked in the Hudson River.
pix11.com
GOP shows strength in Long Island House races
The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
pix11.com
Sherman tank crew members honored ahead of Veterans Day
The legendary Sherman tank was introduced onto the battlefield during World War II 80 years ago as a crucial weapon in liberating the world from a darkness that is still unimaginable.
pix11.com
NYC votes yes on 4 ballot measures
New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day.
pix11.com
Remnants of Nicole bring rain, gusts to NY, NJ
The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region.
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
