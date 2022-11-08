ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-Split Tom Brady Wears the Pants in His New (Business) Relationship

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tom Brady may have just split from his supermodel wife Giselle Bundchen, but the Super Bowl champ is throwing his hat (and pants) back in the fashion ring.

The NFL star — and apparent Ron DeSantis texting pal — has unveiled his latest product drop for his Brady Brand clothing collection .

Brady’s namesake apparel brand launched in January, with a line of hats , golfing gear , training wear and athleisure -style pieces. The latest release introduces Brady’s “ All Day Comfort Jogger, ” a pair of pants designed for both fitness and casualwear alike.

Buy Brady All-Day Comfort Joggers $125

The Brady Brand website calls the Comfort Joggers the “the most comfortable pair of pants you’ll ever own,” thanks to the soft and stretchy material and elastic waistband. The pants are also water-repellant, making them great for outdoor activities or a light workout or run.

The joggers launch on Thursday Nov. 10 on the Brady Brand website , and they’ll also be available on Nordstrom.com .

Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently first in the NFC South , was spotted making a run to Nordstrom last week to stock up on some Brady Brand essentials . In a clip posted on his Instagram page, the quarterback surprises a Nordstrom staffer by placing a phone order for Brady Brand gear, later snapping a pic with the employee when he delivers the items to the athlete’s car. The savvy marketing video has already amassed more than 350,000 likes on Instagram.

Buy Brady Brand at Nordstrom $20+

And while his marriage to Giselle may be over, all is not lost for Brady, who “ un-retired ” earlier this year to return to the Bucs for a chance at a second Super Bowl trophy with the team (and what would be Brady’s eighth Super Bowl win overall).

Both Bundchen and Brady seem to be happily co-parenting as well, with Brady recently posting an Instagram pic with his kids on Halloween.

Rolling Stone

