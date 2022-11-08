ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget

MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks

MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?

(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
WISCONSIN STATE
wlip.com

Election Results For 11/8/2022

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP & AP)–David Zoerner will be the new sheriff in Kenosha County. He defeated Democrat James Simmons with 56% of the vote to Simmons’ 43%. In the race for Samantha Kerkman’s former Assembly seat, Kenosha County Supervisor Amanda Nedweski topped Democrat Max Winkels. Democrats Tip...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Live updates: Wisconsin votes in 2022 elections

[12:16 a.m. CST] Tyler Katzenberger: The Daily Cardinal News Team is wrapping up coverage as the clock hits midnight. Here’s what you need to know before we sign off:. Governor: Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers holds a roughly 3% lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels with 92% of statewide votes reported. The race has yet to be called, but Michels’ underperformances in the Milwaukee suburbs compared to former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 loss are concerning for his odds.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Statewide General Election Results

Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy