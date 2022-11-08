Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the...
WISN
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
Wisconsin Republicans come up short on legislative supermajority
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans were just two seats short in the state Assembly from capturing a supermajority in the state Legislature and having the power to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto pen. The cause of their shortcoming was two-fold, both in the margin of victory on Tuesday and how the district lines are drawn in Wisconsin. “This was a good...
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks
MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Dem, GOP parties react to election results
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin kept its reputation as a purple state with split votes for the two big midterm state races. The margins were thin for both the governor and Senate race, with the Democratic Party winning the race for governor and Republican Party winning for Senate. Mark Jefferson, executive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
UPDATE: Evers wins, some races still too close to call
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as additional results are posted. Some results may not be available until early Wednesday. UPDATE: Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy.
WBAY Green Bay
What went wrong for Michels?
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
wearegreenbay.com
Why did Wisconsin voters keep the status quo?
(WFRV)- After their long, hard-fought campaigns, Wisconsin’s government is staying under the same leadership with Democrat Tony Evers as Governor and Republican Ron Johnson as Senator. Both politicians have practically polar opposite views, so why did voters cross party lines?. One reason some people may have split their votes...
wlip.com
Election Results For 11/8/2022
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP & AP)–David Zoerner will be the new sheriff in Kenosha County. He defeated Democrat James Simmons with 56% of the vote to Simmons’ 43%. In the race for Samantha Kerkman’s former Assembly seat, Kenosha County Supervisor Amanda Nedweski topped Democrat Max Winkels. Democrats Tip...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
Derrick Van Orden wins Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat
Republican Derrick Van Orden has won the race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District seat, TMJ4 News projects.
Daily Cardinal
Live updates: Wisconsin votes in 2022 elections
[12:16 a.m. CST] Tyler Katzenberger: The Daily Cardinal News Team is wrapping up coverage as the clock hits midnight. Here’s what you need to know before we sign off:. Governor: Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers holds a roughly 3% lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels with 92% of statewide votes reported. The race has yet to be called, but Michels’ underperformances in the Milwaukee suburbs compared to former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 loss are concerning for his odds.
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
