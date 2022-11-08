ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman forward Jarace Walker scored 23 points, and No. 3 Houston overcame a slippery floor to rout Saint Joseph’s 81-55 Friday night in the Veterans Classic. J’Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail this season. Houston’s biggest obstacle was the slick floor conditions that emerged in the first half and eventually forced a brief delay in the second half. At nearly every stoppage of play after the break, team managers, security personnel and ball boys were tasked with wiping the floor in several locations. It is uncertain if the slick floor led to a pair of Saint Joseph’s injuries in the second half. Forward Rasheer Fleming limped off before guard Cameron Brown fell down later in the game. Neither player returned.

