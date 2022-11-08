Hispanic Business Council CEO talks the importance of the Latino vote

Mid terms elections are currently underway. With 62 million Hispanics in the US and about 11 million of them right here in Texas, how much of the Latino vote will determine our future?

Javier Palomarez is the President and CEO of the US Hispanic Business Council spoke with KRLD's Kristin Diaz.

He shares his thoughts on how the political races have fared in reaching out to Hispanic business owners.

