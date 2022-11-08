ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Key Details About Jeff Saturday's Colts Coaching Staff Revealed

By Jason Hall
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNb4F_0j3Y315600
Photo: Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts passing game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier will take over the team's playcalling duties amid the hiring of interim coach Jeff Saturday , NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday (November 8).

Frazier, 30, is the most experienced offensive coach left on the Colts' staff following the terminations of former head coach Frank Reich on Monday (November 7) and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week, but has never called plays or served a role higher than assistant.

Frazier joined the Colts as an assistant to the head coach as part of Reich's initial staff in 2018, holding the position for two seasons before being elevated to offensive quality control coach in 2020, switching to assistant QBs coach in 2021 and adding pass game specialist to his duties in 2022.

Saturday, 47, who has contributed as an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2013, has no prior NFL head coaching experience.

The Atlanta native spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts (1999-2011) after initially going undrafted and signing with the Baltimore Ravens in April 1998 before being waived by the team less than three months later.

Saturday was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI team and a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 47-year-old was also inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2015 and named the NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2007 following his retirement.

Several analysts questioned the Colts' decision to name Saturday as interim coach despite having no prior NFL coaching experience.

Indianapolis currently has two assistants with prior head coaching experience in Gus Bradley and John Fox , a potential rising head-coaching candidate in special teams coordinator Raymond ' Bubba ' Ventrone and another legendary former player in wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne , who began serving full-time this season, but had previously worked as a volunteer coach in 2018.

The Colts announced Reich's termination in a news release on Monday following an initial report from NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero .

"The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," the team said in a short statement shared on their official website .

The Colts are coming off three consecutive losses in which they've scored a combined total of 29 points, as well as having benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan , who the team traded for during the offseason , as well as Sunday's (November 6) 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, during that span.

Reich, 60, was midway through his fifth seasons in Indianapolis at the time of his termination, having been hired after the Colts' initial hire, now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels , backed out and returned to his position as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator at the time.

Reich has a head coaching record of 40-33-1 during his five seasons in Indianapolis, which included making the playoffs during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times.

The team has, however, fallen short of expectations during each of the past two seasons, which included finishing the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and failing to clinch the playoffs with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who had the NFL's worst record -- during the final week of the regular season.

Indianapolis began the 2022 season with a tie to the Houston Texans and loss to the Jaguars before winning three of its next four games, which was then followed by its current three-game losing streak.

The Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday (November 13).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

A Colts’ legend just laughed in the team’s face

The Indianapolis Colts just made one of the most surprising, odd decisions that a team has made in recent memory. After firing head coach Frank Reich, they named Jeff Saturday as their interim HC. At the surface, it makes some sense. Saturday is close with Colts’ GM Jim Irsay, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Josh McDaniels started Colts mess, and now faces them

Josh McDaniels spurned the Indianapolis Colts at the altar, and now he faces them this Sunday after everything has fallen apart. Chris Ballard was furious. In Feb. 2018, only days after Josh McDaniels agreed to leave his post as New England Patriots offensive coordinator to become the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, McDaniels backed out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is an unadulterated train wreck. It’s not just because it’s a 2-6 team hosting a 3-5-1 team either. With injuries, poor play, and new coaches, this might be a mess, but you won’t be able to look away. That’s why the Colts-Raiders game deserves some bold Colts Week 10 predictions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Farrell reveals Top 10 coaching candidates for Nebraska

The Nebraska coaching search is now closing in on the two-month mark since the firing of Scott Frost on September 11th. Questions remain on who athletic director Trev Alberts will hire to take over the program starting in 2023. Shortly after firing former coach Scott Frost, the athletic director said the following about the search for a new head coach, “I will tell you a little bit about the process going forward and we’ll open it up to questions. Obviously, we’re going to do a national search. We’re going to engage some third-party help, mostly for logistics and other things. I...
LINCOLN, NE
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos should be embarrassed by what a superstar recently said

The Denver Broncos should be embarrassed by what an NFL superstar recently said regarding the team. So, everyone, for the most part, probably knows what’s going on in terms of the free agent superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which I like to refer to as the OBJ sweepstakes. It has a nice ring to it.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips Into ‘Trash’ Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Criticisms of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been prevalent during the 2022 season. People from outside of the organization have offered some scathing opinions of the team as they have struggled mightily this season. Green Bay came into the 2022 campaign with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. They...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas

INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
834
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy