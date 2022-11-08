ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Details About Jeff Saturday's Colts Coaching Staff Revealed

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNb4F_0j3Y2zTs00
Photo: Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts passing game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier will take over the team's playcalling duties amid the hiring of interim coach Jeff Saturday , NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday (November 8).

Frazier, 30, is the most experienced offensive coach left on the Colts' staff following the terminations of former head coach Frank Reich on Monday (November 7) and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week, but has never called plays or served a role higher than assistant.

Frazier joined the Colts as an assistant to the head coach as part of Reich's initial staff in 2018, holding the position for two seasons before being elevated to offensive quality control coach in 2020, switching to assistant QBs coach in 2021 and adding pass game specialist to his duties in 2022.

Saturday, 47, who has contributed as an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2013, has no prior NFL head coaching experience.

The Atlanta native spent 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts (1999-2011) after initially going undrafted and signing with the Baltimore Ravens in April 1998 before being waived by the team less than three months later.

Saturday was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI team and a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 47-year-old was also inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2015 and named the NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2007 following his retirement.

Several analysts questioned the Colts' decision to name Saturday as interim coach despite having no prior NFL coaching experience.

Indianapolis currently has two assistants with prior head coaching experience in Gus Bradley and John Fox , a potential rising head-coaching candidate in special teams coordinator Raymond ' Bubba ' Ventrone and another legendary former player in wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne , who began serving full-time this season, but had previously worked as a volunteer coach in 2018.

The Colts announced Reich's termination in a news release on Monday following an initial report from NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero .

"The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," the team said in a short statement shared on their official website .

The Colts are coming off three consecutive losses in which they've scored a combined total of 29 points, as well as having benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan , who the team traded for during the offseason , as well as Sunday's (November 6) 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, during that span.

Reich, 60, was midway through his fifth seasons in Indianapolis at the time of his termination, having been hired after the Colts' initial hire, now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels , backed out and returned to his position as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator at the time.

Reich has a head coaching record of 40-33-1 during his five seasons in Indianapolis, which included making the playoffs during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times.

The team has, however, fallen short of expectations during each of the past two seasons, which included finishing the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and failing to clinch the playoffs with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who had the NFL's worst record -- during the final week of the regular season.

Indianapolis began the 2022 season with a tie to the Houston Texans and loss to the Jaguars before winning three of its next four games, which was then followed by its current three-game losing streak.

The Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday (November 13).

