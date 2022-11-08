Desperately Need a Vacation? Check Out These Epic Travel Deals

NUTAWUT/iStock.

The holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year, which means it’s also the most expensive. With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away and the holidays in just a month or so, you may be looking to coordinate your travel. Whether you’re headed to your in-laws for Thanksgiving or Christmas or need a quick getaway before the holiday madness begins, we’ve rounded up the best travel coupon codes and deals to take advantage of this month.

Booking : Save 15% or more with late escape deals.

Hotwire : Up to 60% off hotel bookings, plus an extra 10% off app bookings with the code HWAPP10.

Avis : Get $15 off bookings of three days or more with the code MUWA010.

Viator : Get 10% off all bookings and 12% off orders over $200.

