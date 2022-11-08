ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Frozen pizza for dinner? Grabbing 'ready to eat' meals puts you at risk of early death, study finds

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOt4K_0j3Y2aex00
Step up your frozen pizza game with these shippable options Goldbelly

Ultra-processed, ready-to-eat foods like hot dogs, frozen pizzas, and doughnuts may lead to premature death, researchers in Brazil found in a recently-published study.

The findings were published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal.

Ultra processed foods have long been associated with an increased risk of diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, the researchers said, so they wanted to take things a step further and see how the foods may be linked to premature death.

To find out, they did a comparative risk assessment, or a simulation of the impact of a risk factor on health, said lead author Eduardo Nilson from the University of São Paulo.

Based on their model and calculations, ultra processed foods made up 13% to 21% of the total energy intake among Brazilian adults.

In 2019, over 500,000 adults aged 30 to 69 died. The consumption of ultra processed foods was responsible for about 57,000 premature deaths among that group, or 10.5%.

The team was "conservative" in its estimations, so the impact could be much higher, Nilson  said.

And while the team has yet to do a model for the U.S., numbers are highly likely to be higher in the states.

"It is a public health issue," he told USA TODAY. "What we're facing in Brazil is a steady, gradual increase in the consumption of ultra processed foods. In the U.S., I think it's actually more stabilized over time, but very high already."

Dinner at 5 p.m.? New research suggests eating early and within a 10-hour window is healthier

What is ultra processed food?

Ultra processed food is industrialized, "ready to eat and ready to eat," Nilson said.

They often have very little fresh ingredients and have lots of starches, processed proteins, and food additives.

"(It's) very different from what we have in our kitchens, when will you mix foods from scratch," Nilson said. "They're intended to be over-consumed and have a long shelf life, and normally are cheap to produce."

And these foods are often consumed most by people from low-income communities because they're worried about how much they can afford.

Processed foods are cheaper than fresh foods and they are more accessible, he said.

Health: Repeatedly adding salt to food may lead to premature death, study suggests

Cutting back 20% could make all the difference

The researchers used national food consumption data in Brazil from 2017 to 2018, as well as demographic and mortality data from 2019. The team also looked at data and health risks from other studies to estimate how many deaths were attributable to eating ultra processed foods.

The team took things a step further by estimating what would happen to the Brazilian population if people reduce how many ultra processed foods they consume.

If people cut their ultra processed food consumption, anywhere from 5,900 to 29,300 deaths could be prevented.

A 20% reduction alone in ultra processed foods would actually put the country's consumption back where it was 10 years ago, Nilson said.

"It's not far in the past," he said. "57,000 deaths could be prevented. We need urgency in terms of policies to reduce the consumption of processed foods and to increase healthier foods, which are fresh and minimally-processed."

'People have a right' to healthy food

Lastly, it's not fair to blame people for their food choices, he said.

"They are inside the food environment that drives many decisions in terms of prices, physical access, and information that comes through labeling, through publicity," Nilson said. "There's a lot of inequity in the populations ... the increase in ultra processed foods in Brazil is mainly (among) the poorest people in the country because they have limited access to healthy foods."

It's the same thing seen in the U.S. and other counties where Black, Latino, and immigrant populations have less access to healthy foods, he said.

"That should be addressed because people have a right to food," he said. "They have a right to adequate foods and healthy foods."

Preventing premature mortality

Nilson said his team's study is the first to model the impact of ultra processed foods on premature deaths. Previous research have looked at the impact of nutrients like sodium, some sugars, trans fats and saturated fats.

One limitation of the study is the model didn't take into account recurring events or the influence of interactions between individuals, populations, or their environments and their impact on health equality, the team said.

But despite its limitations, the researchers said their model can help policymakers understand how dietary patterns affect mortality. Policymakers can use these findings to come up with ways to combat premature mortality.

Nilson  also said reducing ultra processed food from diets will come with a price.

Reducing sugars, for example, could lead to more artificial sweeteners. That's why it's important for the government to make sure dietary guidelines are based on food and dietary patterns, not just nutrients.

Basing guidelines on nutrients alone "leads to a lot of misunderstanding in terms of the impact of ultra processed foods," he said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frozen pizza for dinner? Grabbing 'ready to eat' meals puts you at risk of early death, study finds

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

Highly processed foods are linked to early death, a new study finds

A growing body of evidence suggests that consuming too much highly processed food — items like hot dogs, chips, soda and ice cream — can have consequences beyond obesity and high cholesterol. A study published Monday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine estimated that in 2019, the...
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Popculture

Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
HUDSON, WY
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
programminginsider.com

What Are The Best Cannabis Strains In The World?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The cannabis industry has boomed since many nations have decriminalized and legalized it. Cannabis enthusiasts say the strains with the most physiological benefits give them the most contentment, tranquility, and relaxation. The euphoria of the psychotropic high and the wave of physical relaxation that sweeps through your bones and muscles are unparalleled.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The List

The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin

Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Tri-City Herald

More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity

The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

672K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy