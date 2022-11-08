Read full article on original website
Related
How does author and former Washington Post foreign correspondent Michael Dobbs see the world today?
Best-selling author and journalist Michael Dobbs will be speaking at Messiah University this Thursday. As a foreign correspondent for the Washington Post, Dobbs had a front row seat to the collapse of Communism, covering landmark events such as the breakup of the Soviet Union, the rise of Solidarity in Poland, and the Tiananmen protests in China.
Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in an effort to dodge testifying
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Less than a month after he expressed eagerness to provide testimony on live television, former President Donald Trump sued the House January 6 panel to block a subpoena ordering him to testify.
PETER HITCHENS: Fed up with Just Stop Oil eco-zealots? Blame Tony Blair and his revolutionary New Labour Supreme Court which has made the police and the law so feeble
Do you want to know why the Just Stop Oil fanatics manage to cause so much chaos?. It is because of New Labour’s Left-wing Supreme Court, which has made the police and the law so feeble when faced with green zealots blocking motorways and roads. This grandiose tribunal, whose...
Are climate change emissions finally going down? Definitely not
The world is still on track for dangerous levels of warming, according to a new report from the Global Carbon Project. Emissions from burning fossil fuels are expected to reach record levels this year, more than 50% higher than they were when the Industrial Revolution began. The new data comes...
Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation
Voters casting ballots in Tuesday’s pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that’s expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0