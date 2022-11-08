ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Rio Bravo leadership excited to be back in office, has big plans

Some familiar faces will continue to remain in the municipal government for the City of Rio Bravo, as its current mayor and one of the city commissioners was reelected into office with one newcomer entering the city government ranks. The races in the City of Rio Bravo were almost all...
RIO BRAVO, TX
Laredo City Council rejects convention center bid

A motion passed at the City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 to reject the sole response received seeking bids for designing the City of Laredo Conference or Convention Center. The initial request for proposal seeking engineering submissions was issued on Feb. 23 with submissions due on March 31. It...
LAREDO, TX
Webb County honors Lance Cpl. Espinoza with fitness center

The activity center in the City of Rio Bravo where Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza used to exercise, run laps around the soccer field and play video games with his friends has now been named in his honor to make sure the legacy of the small town hero continues. In...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
City of Laredo announces holiday closures for Veterans Day

The City of Laredo announced Thursday the closure of all administrative offices on Friday, Nov. 11 for observance of Veterans Day. The administrative offices will all be closed Friday and will resume normal operation on Monday, Nov. 14. Several operations and services will maintain some aspects of their usual schedule.
LAREDO, TX
Melissa Ortega wins a place on the Texas Board of Education for District 1

Melissa Ortega has been elected to the position of State Board of Education District 1. Ortega's victory was confirmed on Wednesday. The Democrat Ortega took 245,182 votes, racking up 55.7% of the ballots. She bested Republican Michael "Travis" Stevens who had 195,010 votes, or 44.3%. "I’m incredibly honored to be...
TEXAS STATE
'We did it!' 10 candidates win trustee spots for LISD, UISD, LC

During Tuesday elections, the new elected trustees for school districts boards as well as the local college were defined. Laredo Independent School District had four positions up for grabs in the election, coming from Districts 1, 3, 5 and 6. For District 1, Juan Ramirez won the majority of votes...
Laredo's Concha Fest celebrates famous sweet bread

The gastronomy of the Gateway City is some of the best in the state, if not the country, and one delicacy Laredoans enjoy when the weather gets colder along with some coffee is the famous concha. To celebrate this traditional sweet bread found commonly in the city, Laredo’s 4th Annual...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo College Automotive Collision Repair Program to host open house

With the strong reliance on vehicles within Los Dos Laredos, the Laredo College Automotive Collision Repair Program is hosting an open house event for prospective students interested in the art of sheet molded compound repair, refinishing, estimating job repairs, color analysis and matching, suspension systems, structural analysis and damage repair.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo veterans gather for parade to honor local heroes

Local veterans who served the country gathered at St. Peters Plaza Friday where UISD and LISD schools and other organization prepared an energetic parade to celebrate the bravery and the sacrifices of this patriotic heroes. Schools such as Elias Herrera Middle School, Nixon High School, M.S Ryan Elementary and others...
LAREDO, TX
Cold front dropping temperature in Laredo

A cold front passing through Texas is bringing cold weather to Laredo with temperatures expected to drop below 50 degrees early Sunday morning. Following a week with temperatures routinely in the 80s and 90s, Laredo is expected to have just one day reaching 70 degrees for the next week. After...
LAREDO, TX
Sport Clips to offer free haircuts for Veterans Day

Laredo's two Sport Clips locations are recognizing Veterans Day by providing free haircuts to veterans and active duty members on Friday, Nov. 11 along with raising funds for veteran scholarships. “What we are doing right now is a national thing that Sport Clips does to honor our veterans as all...
LAREDO, TX

