STREB Extreme Action is pleased to bring shows back to their home space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the STREB Lab for Action Mechanics (SLAM). This fall’s performances, Failing Forward, Again, will deliver new action, new stunts, and new ideas, along with a few of STREB’s more familiar favorites. The season runs November 18, 2022 through December 18, 2022; Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5pm and Sundays at 3pm.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO